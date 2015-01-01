पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूल्हा-दुल्हन की गाड़ी पर फायरिंग मामला:दूल्हे को शादी से पहले ही मारने की थी साजिश, 9 लोगों ने बनाई थी प्लानिंग, 5 गिरफ्तार, 4 की तलाश जारी

सीकर18 मिनट पहले
गिरफ्तार आरोपी किशन सैनी

नीमकाथाना इलाके में दूल्हा-दुल्हन की गाड़ी पर फायरिंग मामले में पकड़े गए बदमाशों से अहम खुलासे हुए है। इंद्राज गुर्जर अपने साथियों के साथ बाइक पर प्रेमिका से शादी करने वाले दूल्हे को शादी से पहले ही मारने के लिए उसके गांव सुरपुरा के लिए निकल गए थे।

रास्ते में नयावास में इनकी बाइक किसी दूसरे के साथ टकरा गई और वहीं पर बखेड़ा हो गया। लोगों से कहासुनी के बाद दूल्हे की हत्या करने की योजना टालनी पड़ी। पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े अपहरण के प्रयास में सहयोगी चार लोगों से लगातार पूछताछ की जा रही है। वहीं पुलिस को साजिश रचने में कुछ और लोगों के शामिल होने की जानकारी लगी है, जिसकी तलाश में टीमें लगी हुई है।

बता दें कि हेमराजपुरा गांव से विदा होकर दो दुल्हनें कार में ससुराल के लिए निकली थीं, लेकिन झीर की चौकी के पास बाइक सवार तीन युवकों ने कार को रुकवाने की कोशिश करते हुए फायरिंग कर दी। गनीमत रही कि कार चालक रोहितास ने मौके पर समझदारी दिखाते हुए कार को सीओ कार्यालय में घुसा दी।

बदमाश इंद्राज ने सीओ कार्यालय में पहुंची कार पर भी फायरिंग की और फरार हो गया। इस हमले में दूल्हा संजू और दुल्हन कोमल जख्मी हो गई थी। उधर, पुलिस इंद्राज के पाटन इलाके में एक मंदिर में छिपे होने पर पकड़ने गई तो उस पर भी फायरिंग की गई। पुलिस ने इंद्राज गुर्जर के पैरों में गोली मारी और उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। ​उसका इलाज जयपुर के एसएमएस अस्पताल में चल रहा है।

जांच अधिकारी थानाधिकारी लालसिंह ने बताया कि मुख्य आरोपी इंन्द्राज गुर्जर व रवि उर्फ कालू सैनी को वारदात के दौरान गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। इसके बाद दुल्हन के गांव राजपुरा निवासी किशनलाल उर्फ कृष्ण को गिरफ्तार कर दो बालअपचारी को भी निरूद्ध कर लिया। तीनों से पूछताछ में पुलिस को काफी जानकारी मिली है।

पुलिस को जांच में पता लगा कि शादी के दिन ही दुल्हन के घर पर आरोपियों ने एक साथी को राजपुरा में भेज दिया था। वह आरोपियों को पल-पल की घटना के बारे में जानकारी दे रहा था। बदमाशों के साथी ने दूल्हे व दुल्हन के विदा होने की जानकारी दी।

इसके बाद सभी आरोपी रायपुर मोड़ पर एकत्रित हो गए। रायपुर मोड़ पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे हुए थे। सीसीटीवी कैमरे में फुटेज आने के डऱ से वे गाड़ी का पीछा करते हुए झीर की चौकी पर पहुंच गए। वे दो बाइक पर आए थे। एक बाइक पर तीन थे और दूसरे बाइक पर दो बदमाश थे। वहां पर बदमाशों ने दूल्हे-दुल्हन की गाड़ी पर ताबड़तोड़ फायारिंग कर दी।

