पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनदेखी:सरकारी स्कूलों की 9500 बेटियाें काे साइकिल व 33 को स्कूटी का इंतजार

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय की ओर से अभी तक स्कूल स्तर से नवीं कक्षा में अध्ययनरत छात्राओं की डिटेल भी नहीं मंगवाई

शिक्षा विभाग में 600 से अधिक सैकंडरी एवं सीनियर स्कूलाें की कक्षा 9वीं में पढ़ने वाली करीब 9500 छात्राओं काे इस साल अभी तक निशुल्क साइकिलें नहीं मिली हैं। पिछले साल नवंबर में बेटियाें काे स्कूलाें में निशुल्क साइकिलें मिल गई थी। लेकिन, इस बार अभी तक छात्राओं काे इसका इंतजार है। कोरोना काल में इस बार राज्य सरकार ने इस पर कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है। इस बार कक्षा 10 की आठ छात्राओं, 12वीं कक्षा की तीनों कला, विज्ञान व कॉमर्स संकायों की 25 छात्राओं कुल 33 प्रतिभावान छात्राओं को स्कूटियां दी जाएंगी।
माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय बीकानेर राजस्थान की ओर से अभी तक स्कूल स्तर से नवीं कक्षा में अध्ययनरत छात्राओं की डिटेल भी नहीं मंगवाई है। साथ ही यहां साइकिलें तक भी नहीं पहुंची है। राज्य सरकार की ओर से 9वीं में गवर्नमेंट स्कूलाें में अध्ययनरत छात्राओं के लिए हर साल निशुल्क साइकिलाें का वितरण किया जाता है। ट्रांसपोर्ट वाउचर लेने वाली छात्राओं को साईकिल नहीं दी जाती है। इनके टेंडर प्राेसेस के बाद संबंधित एजेंसी की ओर से जिला मुख्यालय पर साइकिलाें काे तैयार कर नवंबर तक वितरण किया जाता है। लेकिन, अभी तक इसकी स्थानीय स्तर पर औपचारिकता तक नहीं हुई है। वहीं, दूसरी ओर अभिभावकाें काे भी बेटियाें के लिए साइकिलाें का इंतजार है।
लैपटॉप को लेकर भी जारी नहीं किए निर्देश
हर साल प्रतिभावान छात्राओं को लैपटॉप वितरण भी किया जाता है लेकिन इस बार इसके लिए भी कोई लिखित निर्देश जारी नहीं किए गए हैं। वहीं देवनारायण योजना के तहत भी एमबीसी वर्ग की प्रतिभावान छात्राओं को विशेष छात्रवृति प्रदान की जाती है।

एडीईओ माध्यमिक मुख्यालय हरदयालसिंह फगेड़िया ने बताया कि छात्राओं की पहले की संख्या के डाटा हमने कलेक्ट किर लिए हैं। बीकानेर शिक्षा निदेशालय की ओर से कक्षा 9 से 12वीं में एडमिशन की तिथि 10 दिसंबर तक बढ़ा दी है। इसके बाद नामांकन अपडेट कर भिजवाया जाएगा। साइकिलाें का वितरण राज्य सरकार के आदेशानुसार ही हाेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें