अभियान:नो मास्क-नो एंट्री के तहत रैली निकालकर आमजन को जागरूक किया, मास्क बांटे

रतनगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • रतनगढ़ में रैली निकाली, सुजानगढ़ में यूथ कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियाें ने बाजाराें में बांटे मास्क

नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान तहत बुधवार को जनजागृति रैली निकाली गई। रैली नगरपालिका से शुरू होकर बस स्टैंड, सब्जी मंडी, पुलिस चौकी, अशोक स्तंभ व घंटाघर होते हुए पुन: पालिका पहुंची। इस दौरान बिना मास्क मिलने वाले लोगों को मास्क वितरित किए गए।

साथ ही पोस्टर व स्टीकर चिपकाकर कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक किया गया। रैली में ईओ भगवानसिंह, एक्सईएन पूर्णिमा यादव, वरिष्ठ प्रारूपकार पिंटू कुमावत, मुकेश कुमार, संजय बारी, नरेंद्र कुमार, हनुमानाराम, जयप्रकाश, अजयकुमार, सुनिल भार्गव, रमाकांत आदि ने आमजन से काेराेना गाइडलाइन की पालना करने का आह्वान किया।

सुजानगढ़ काेविड-19 के बीच दीपावली पर्व के चलते बाजाराें में हाे रही भीड़ काे लेकर यूथ कांग्रेस ने घंटाघर व बाजाराें में मास्क वितरण किया गया। बिना मास्क बाजार में आने वाले लोगों को यूथ कांग्रेस के जिला महासचिव आनंद मांडिया, यूथ कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता मनोज गुलेरिया, यूथ कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष मुकुल मिश्रा, जिलाध्यक्ष ओबीसी प्रकोष्ठ कांग्रेस के बजरंग सैन, आयुष पेड़ीवाल, महावीर बगड़िया, शाह आलम चाैहान आदि ने लोगों को मास्क वितरित किए।

राजलदेसर ईओ प्रवीण शर्मा के नेतृत्व में गठित टीमों ने बुधवार काे पैदल मार्च निकाला। समाजसेवी भागीरथ सुकरिया व कनिष्ठ सहायक कैलाशचंद्र ने मार्च को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। मार्च मैन बाजार, सुभाष चौक, गांधी चौक, मालासी बास, सिमसिया रोड़, बंजी धोरा, आथुना कुंवा, शांति लाइब्रेरी होते हुए निकला। इस दाैरान 300 मास्क बांटे गए तथा 210 स्टीकर चिपकाए गए।

बीदासर जागरूकता अभियान के तहत नगरपालिका पांच टीमों रैली निकालकर मास्क वितरित किए। कांग्रेस नगर अध्यक्ष जेठाराम यादव व पालिका प्रशासक प्रकाशचंद खींचड़ सहायक ने रैली काे नगरपालिका से रवाना किया। रैली में शामिल कार्मिकाें ने मंडी बाजार, मुख्य बाजार आदि स्थानाें पर 200 मास्क वितरित कर नाे मास्ट नाे एंट्री के पाेस्टर चिपकाए।

