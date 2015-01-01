पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ा हादसा:कुई खाेदते समय मिट्‌टी धंसने से युवक 20 फीट नीचे दबा, मौत

सीकर40 मिनट पहले
  • एसके अस्पताल के पीछे निर्माणाधीन मकान में चल रहा था काम, परिजनों ने छह घंटे तक प्रदर्शन किया, मुआवजे व कार्रवाई के आश्वासन पर लिया शव

एसके अस्पताल के पीछे निर्माणाधीन मकान में शौचालय की 20 फीट गहरी कुई खोदते समय मिट्टी धंसने से युवक की मौत हो गई। 1 घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद युवक को बाहर निकला। अस्पताल लेकर गए, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

परिजन एसके अस्पताल की मोर्चरी के बाहर धरने पर बैठ गए। 6 घंटे बाद मुआवजे के आश्वासन पर परिजन माने। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया।

कोतवाली थाना के एएसआई हिदायत अली ने बताया कि शकील पुत्र मकबूल चौहान वार्ड 20 का रहनेवाला था। एसके अस्पताल के पीछे डॉ. सुनील ढंढ के मकान पर निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। मकान के अंदर शौचालय के लिए कुई खोदनी थी।

ठेकेदार ने बुधवार सुबह कुई खोदने के लिए तीन युवकों शकील, इरफान व इस्लाम को बुलाया था। शकील कुई के अंदर रहकर मिट्‌टी खोद कर भर रहा था। वहीं इरफान व इस्लाम कुई के ऊपर मिट्‌टी बाहर निकालने का कार्य कर रहे थे। कुई करीब 20 फीट तक खोदी जा चुकी थी। करीब पौने दस बजे रेतीली मिट्‌टी अचानक भरभरा कर ढह गई और शकील दब गया।

इरफान और इस्लाम ने शोर मचाया और मिट्‌टी बाहर निकालने लगे। उनकी आवाज सुनकर अन्य लोग भी मौके पर पहुंच गए और मिट्‌टी निकालने में जुट गए।हादसे की सूचना पर कोतवाली पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने लोगों की मदद से कुई से शव को बाहर निकाला। शकील को अस्पताल लेकर गए, लेकिन वहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

परिजनों ने मकान मालिक व ठेकेदार पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया

हादसे की सूचना मिलने पर मृतक शकील के परिजन भी एसके अस्पताल में पहुंच गए। परिजनों ने हादसे को लेकर नाराजगी जताई। परिजनों ने मकान मालिक व ठेकेदार के खिलाफ लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप लगाते हुए मोर्चरी के बाहर हंगामा कर दिया।

परिजनों ने मुआवजे की मांग करते हुए शव लेने से इंकार कर दिया। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने परिजनों से समझाइश का प्रयास किया। कोतवाल कन्हैयालाल की परिजनों से बहस भी हुई। शाम पांच बजे प्रशासन ने मुआवजा दिलाने व घटना की उचित जांच करने की बात कही। मृतक के भाई फैयाज व अयाज ने बताया कि उचित मुआवजे दिए जाने के आश्वासन पर शव लेने पर तैयार हुए हैं।

ठेकेदार से 35 फीट कुई खोदने की बात हुई थी

एएसआई हिदायत अली ने बताया कि ठेकेदार से 35 फीट कुई खोदने की बात हुई थी। शकील नीचे बैठकर लोहे के सरिए से मिट्‌टी खोद रहा था। नीचे रेतीली मिट्‌टी आने से बीच में से मिट्‌टी भरभरा कर धंस गई। मिट्‌टी बहुत ज्यादा होने के चलते शकील कुई के अंदर बैठा ही रह गया। पुलिस ने रस्से के सहारे एक युवक को नीचे उतारा। जगह कम होने के कारण धीरे-धीरे कर मिट्टी को बाहर निकाला और शकील को बाहर निकाला।

