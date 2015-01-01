पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • Achievement In Management Of Just Corona Infection, PCC Chief Said Better Work In Education, Health And Drinking Water

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सरकार के दो साल:उपलब्धि में महज कोरोना संक्रमण का प्रबंधन, पीसीसी प्रमुख ने कहा शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य और पेयजल में बेहतर काम

सीकर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लक्ष्मणगढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ गोविंदसिंह डोटासरा

शिक्षामंत्री और प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष गोविंदसिंह डोटासरा के पास सरकार के दो साल पूरा होने पर उपलब्धि के नाम पर महज कोरोना काल में संक्रमण का प्रबंधन है। यहां तक की शिक्षा विभाग की उपलब्धि में आनलाइन क्लासों को शामिल बता रहे हैं, जबकि आनलाइन क्लासे लेने पर निजी स्कूलों के फीस लेने को लेकर विवाद भी खड़ा हुआ था।

पीसीसी चीफ गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने सभी विभागों में बेहतर कार्य करने की कोशिश की है। शिक्षा स्वास्थ्य, चिकित्सा, पेयजल समेत अन्य कई क्षेत्रों में जरूरी सुविधाओं के साथ ही विकास के काम करवाए है। उन्होंने कहा कि स्कूली शिक्षा में क्वालिटी के मामले में राजस्थान देश में दूसरे नंबर पर है।

पीसीसी चीफ डोटासरा ने कहा कि सत्ता में आए तो पूर्व भाजपा सरकार की बगैर बजट वाली घोषणाएं मिली। योजनाओं को ठीक करने के लिए सरकार का एक साल गुजर गया। इस साल कोरोना आ गया। कोरोना महामारी में राज्य सरकार ने वायरस संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए प्रभावी प्रयास किए।

डोटासरा ने अपने निर्वाचन क्षेत्र लक्ष्मणगढ़ में करवाए गए विकास के कार्यों की जानकारी भी दी। डोटासरा ने कहा कि विद्यार्थियों को कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर पढ़ाई की व्यवस्था करने के साथ ही घर पर विद्यार्थियों का गृह कार्य शिक्षकों के जरिए चेक करवाने, ई क्लास की व्यवस्था करने के साथ ही अन्य कई कदम उठाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें