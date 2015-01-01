पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजकोष का दुुरुपयोग:फर्जी मस्टररोल मामले में वर्तमान और पूर्व सरपंच पर होगी कार्रवाई, 18% ब्याज सहित वसूली के निर्देश

सीकर44 मिनट पहले
  • तकनीकी सहायक एवं कनिष्ठ तकनीकी सहायक पर भी कार्रवाई के दिए आदेश

लोकपाल की जांच में लक्ष्मणगढ़ तहसील के भोजासर बड़ा पंचायत के नरेगा कार्य में फर्जी मस्टररोल भरकर राजकोष से 48500 का दुरुपयोग का दोषी मानते हुए नरेगा लोकपाल ने वर्तमान एवं पूर्व सरपंच के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के आदेश दिए हैं। लोकपाल बनवारीलाल भूकर ने बताया कि ग्राम भोजासर बड़ा के संदीप शर्मा एवं ग्राम सेवक सतवीर जाखड व नरेगा मेट द्वारा फर्जीरूप से राजकीय राशि का दुरूपयोग कर अपने चहेतों को फायदा पहुंचाया है।

पूर्व सरपंच एवं वर्तमान सरपंच, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी, कनिष्ठ सहायक एवं कनिष्ठ तकनीकी सहायक से दुरुपयोग की गई मूल राशि 18% ब्याज के साथ वसूली के निर्देश दिए हैं । भूकर ने बताया कि परिवादी कमल जाति बलाई द्वारा जिला मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी सीकर को शिकायत की गई। जिसमें भोजासर बड़ा के संदीप शर्मा एवं ग्राम सेवक सतवीर जाखड व नरेगा मेट द्वारा फर्जीरूप से तिजू देवी बेवा गिरधारी के खेत में भूमि समतलीकरण एवं केटलशैड मेप का फर्जी रूप से भुगतान उठाया गया है।

जबकि तीजु देवी के खेत में किसी भी तरह का कोई कार्य नहीं किया गया है । सरपंच ग्रामसेवक व मेट ने मिलकर फर्जी हाजरी कर राजकीय राशि का दुरूपयोग व गबन किया है। परिवाद में लोकपाल ने कार्यकारी एजेन्सी ग्राम पंचायत भोजासर बड़ा के कार्यालयध्यक्ष वर्तमान सरपंच एवं पूर्व सरपंच के खिलाफ धारा 38 के तहत नियमानुसार कार्यवाही के निर्देश दिए हैं।

ग्राम विकास अधिकारी सतवीर जाखड़ एवं कनिष्ठ सहायक परमेश्वर लाल द्वारा योजनान्तर्गत लाभार्थी को बिना सूचना दिये जानबूझकर फर्जी मस्टररोल भरकर राजकीय राशि का गबन करने पर दोनों कार्मिकों के खिलाफ राजस्थान सिविल सेवा (वर्गीकरण, नियंतर्ण और अपील) नियम 1958 के नियम 17 के अन्तर्गत अनुशासनिक जांच कार्यवाही के निर्देश दिए हैं। कनिष्ठ तकनीकी सहायक जितेन्द्र कुमार बैरवा के खिलाफअनुबंध की शर्तों के अनुसार अनुशासनात्मक कार्यवाही निर्देश दिए हैं।

