चुनाव:क्रॉस वोटिंग के बाद कांग्रेस ने जिला परिषद का मैदान छोड़ा भाजपा के ताराचंद धायल निर्विरोध उप जिला प्रमुख निर्वाचित

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा ने फतेहपुर पंचायत समिति में नहीं उतारा उप प्रधान प्रत्याशी, लक्ष्मणगढ़ में भाजपा का एक मत निरस्त होने से कांग्रेस को मिली जीत
  • जिले में छह पंचायत समितियों में प्रधान बनाने वाली कांग्रेस ने 7 समितियों में बनाए उप प्रधान, 1 स्थान पर पिछड़ी भारतीय जनता पार्टी

जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव में क्रॉस वोटिंग का सामना करने वाली कांग्रेस ने शुक्रवार को उप जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव में मैदान ही छोड़ दिया। उप जिला प्रमुख के लिए भाजपा ने वरिष्ठ सदस्य ताराचंद धायल को प्रत्याशी बनाया। सामने कोई प्रत्याशी नहीं होने पर धायल को निर्विरोध घोषित कर दिया। वहीं फतेहपुर पंचायत समिति में उप प्रधान के लिए भाजपा ने कोई प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारा।

पाटन में निर्दलीय को साथ लेकर प्रधान बनाने वाली भाजपा उप प्रधान के चुनाव में पिछड़ गई। यहां कांग्रेस की अनीता उप प्रधान बनीं। लक्ष्मणगढ़ में एक भाजपा सदस्य का वोट निरस्त होने पर कांग्रेस की ममता ने एक वोट से उप प्रधान का चुनाव जीता। यहां प्रधान पद को लेकर गुरुवार को रातभर सियासी घमासान चला।

पिपराली में कांग्रेस विकास मूड को उप प्रधान बनाने में सफल रही, जबकि यहां प्रधान भाजपा ने बनाया था। उप जिला प्रमुख के लिए भाजपा ने ताराचंद धायल को प्रत्याशी बनाया। कांग्रेस या निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी की ओर से नामांकन नहीं भरा गया। धायल का ही आवेदन होने पर निर्विरोध निर्वाचित कर दिया गया।
धायल को इसलिए मिला मौका : उप जिला प्रमुख के लिए धायल के अलावा जिलाध्यक्ष इंदिरा चौधरी का भी नाम था, लेकिन महिला जिला प्रमुख होने के कारण उप जिला प्रमुख पद पुरुष को दिया गया। वहीं भाजपा सदस्यों में धायल सबसे वरिष्ठ हैं। धायल 5वीं बार सदस्य चुनकर आए।
अंडर ग्राउंड पॉलिटिक्स : विधायक अपने इलाके में प्रधान बनाने में जुटे रहे, जिला प्रमुख चुनाव पर गंभीर नहीं, क्रॉस वोटिंग के बाद उप जिला प्रमुख के लिए नहीं जताई दावेदारी
कांग्रेस नेताओं ने जिप सदस्यों की बाड़ेबंदी, जिला प्रमुख पद के प्रत्याशी के नाम पर चर्चा तक नहीं की

विधानसभा चुनाव में शानदार जीत दर्ज करने वाली कांग्रेस महज दो साल में बुरी तरह से टूट गई। यही वजह रही कि जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव में कांग्रेस सदस्यों की क्रॉस वोटिंग के बाद पार्टी के नेता उप जिला प्रमुख का प्रत्याशी तक नहीं उतार पाए। निर्वाचित सदस्य शुक्रवार को उप जिला प्रमुख के नामांकन को लेकर एक-दूसरे को फोन कर पूछते रहे कि हमें क्या करना है। किसे वोट देना है। पार्टी ने किसे प्रत्याशी बनाया है? लेकिन नेताओं के पास कोई जवाब नहीं था। पूरे मामले में कांग्रेस संगठन से लेकर नेताओं तक बिखराव नजर आया। दैनिक भास्कर ने इस मसले पर ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट कर हकीकत सामने लाने की कोशिश की। सामने आया कि गुरुवार को जिला प्रमुख के मतदान के बाद सभी सदस्यों को छोड़ दिया गया। जबकि बहुमत होने के बावजूद भाजपा ने बाड़ाबंदी जारी रखी। कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेताओं ने इस पर चर्चा तक नहीं की। इससे पहले विधायक अपने-अपने इलाके में प्रधान बनाने में जुटे रहे और जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव को खुद के हाल पर छोड़ दिया। लोकसभा चुनाव भी कांग्रेस ने इसी तरह हल्के में लिया और हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

नतीजा भाजपा जिला परिषद में कांग्रेस के वोट बैंक में सेंध लगाने में कामयाब रही। चुनाव में टिकट वितरण, चुनाव प्रचार, बाड़ेबंदी और प्रत्याशी तय करने जैसे अहम फैसले लेने के दौरान भी कांग्रेस विधायकों और संगठन में किसी तरह का तालमेल नजर नहीं आया। पंचायत समिति सदस्यों को लेकर जिला चुनाव प्रभारी पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष चंद्रभान सिंबल देने आए। लेकिन यहां सिर्फ तीन विधायक ही सिंबल लेने पहुंचे। बाकी विधायकों ने प्रतिनिधियों को भेजा। ये हालात कांग्रेस में बिखराव को दर्शाते हैं।
प्रतिद्वंद्वी तैयार नहीं करना चाहते दिग्गज नेता?
चर्चा है कि कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता कोई प्रतिद्वंद्वी तैयार नहीं करना चाहते। इसलिए एक भी विधायक ने जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव में दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखाई। क्योंकि जिला प्रमुख आगामी विधानसभा या लोकसभा चुनाव में दावेदारी पेश करता।

जिप में कांग्रेस फेल : दोनों पार्टियों की इन चार बातों से समझें हार-जीत की वजह

चुनाव प्रचार

कांग्रेस : टिकट वितरण के बाद प्रदेशाध्यक्ष, जिलाध्यक्ष व एक भी विधायक प्रत्याशियों की मदद के लिए अपने क्षेत्र से बाहर नहीं निकले। संगठन स्तर पर इस मामले में किसी तरह की कोई मीटिंग नहीं हुई। भाजपा : सांसद सुमेधानंद, सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड के पूर्व अध्यक्ष प्रेमसिंह बाजौर, किसान मोर्चा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष हरिराम रणवां व जिलाध्यक्ष इंदिरा चौधरी ने पूरे जिले में प्रत्याशियों का प्रचार किया। कई मीटिंग हुई।

मॉनिटरिंग

कांग्रेस : प्रदेश से स्थानीय स्तर पर संगठन ने मॉनिटरिंग के लिए किसी भी क्षेत्र में पदाधिकारी नहीं लगाए। पार्टी नेताओं की एक भी बड़ी मीटिंग नहीं हुई। जिसमें सभी नेता मौजूद रहे हों। भाजपा : पूरे चुनाव में मंथन के लिए कोर कमेटी का गठन किया गया। कमेटी की नियमित मीटिंग होती रही। जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव से पहले राष्ट्रीय मंत्री अलकासिंह गुर्जर व प्रदेश मंत्री महेंद्र यादव यहां ढेरा डाले रहे।

प्रत्याशी चयन

कांग्रेस : जिला प्रमुख के प्रत्याशी के लिए कोई कोर कमेटी का गठन नहीं किया गया। विधायकों ने किसी तरह की राय नहीं की। ऐसे में कांग्रेस मजबूत प्रत्याशी नहीं उतार पाई। निर्वाचित सदस्यों में बिखराव हो गया। भाजपा : सदस्यों के टिकट वितरण के साथ पार्टी की ओर से जिला प्रमुख के प्रत्याशी का नाम चर्चा में आने लगा। विकल्प के तौर पर पार्टी ने पैनल में अन्य नाम भी रखे। लेकिन उनकी जरूरत नहीं पड़ी।

बाड़ेबंदी

कांग्रेस : विजेता सदस्यों को पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष चौधरी नारायणसिंह के कहने पर इक्कठा किया गया। दो सदस्य आए नहीं। कुछ विधायकों ने रुचि नहीं ली। ऐसे में मजबूत प्रत्याशी का चयन नहीं हुआ। भाजपा : जीत की घोषणा के साथ ही सदस्यों की खाटूश्यामजी स्थित होटल लखदातार में बाड़ेबंदी कर दी गई। जिला प्रमुख का नाम पहले से तय था। इसलिए नाम पर कोई विवाद नहीं था।

  • उप जिला प्रमुख में प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारना पार्टी का संयुक्त तौर पर नीतिगत फैसला था। क्योंकि हमारे पर हमारे पास संख्या बल कम था। कांग्रेस धन बल और तोड़फोड़ में विश्वास नहीं करती। इसलिए हमने उप जिला प्रमुख के लिए प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारा। - पीएस जाट, निवर्तमान कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष

जिला प्रमुख गायत्री कंवर ने किया पद ग्रहण

जिला प्रमुख गायत्री कंवर ने शुक्रवार को पद ग्रहण किया। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं जनआकांक्षाओं पर पूरी तरह से खरा उतरने का प्रयास करूंगी। विपक्ष की सरकार होने के बावजूद तालमेल से योजनाओं को जमीनी धरातल पर लाने का भरसक प्रयास रहेगा। मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जेपी बुनकर, भाजपा किसान मोर्चा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष हरिराम रणवां, पूर्व विधायक रतन लाल जलधारी, गोरधन वर्मा, उप जिला प्रमुख ताराचंद धायल, भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष बाबू सिंह बाजौर, जिला महामंत्री भंवर लाल वर्मा, पूर्व उप जिला प्रमुख शोभसिंह अनोखू आदि मौजूद थे।

भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष बोलीं-लक्ष्मणगढ़ में कांग्रेस ने प्रशासन पर दबाव डाल अपने प्रत्याशी को विजेता घोषित कराया
भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष इंदिरा चौधरी ने कहा कि लक्ष्मणगढ़ में भाजपा का एक मत लिफाफे में बंद है उसका फैसला हुए बिना वोटों की गिनती कर कांग्रेस ने प्रशासन पर दबाव डालकर अपने प्रत्याशी को विजयी घोषित करवा लिया। सांसद सुमेधानंद, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष इंदिरा चौधरी, बार कौंसिल के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष जगदीश घटाला की उपस्थिति में कलेक्टर ने विश्वास दिलाया था कि संख्या बराबर होने पर कोर्ट के आगामी आदेश तक किसी भी उम्मीदवार को विजयी घोषित नहीं किया जाएगा, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ।

ऐप खोलें
