पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धरना प्रदर्शन:पंजाब, हरियाणा के बाद 6 फरवरी से राजस्थान की सड़काें पर भी चक्काजाम व टाेल फ्री आंदाेलन

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जाट बोर्डिंग हाउस में चक्का जाम व टोल फ्री आंदोलन को लेकर बैठक करते हुए किसान नेता। - Dainik Bhaskar
जाट बोर्डिंग हाउस में चक्का जाम व टोल फ्री आंदोलन को लेकर बैठक करते हुए किसान नेता।
  • संयुक्त किसान माेर्चा के आह्वान पर 6 फरवरी को दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा

किसानाें ने संयुक्त किसान माेर्चा के आह्वान पर दिल्ली महापड़ाव पर डटे रहते हुए पंजाब, हरियाणा के बाद अब 6 फरवरी से राजस्थान की सड़काें पर चक्काजाम आंदाेलन के साथ सभी टाेलनाकाें काे टाेल फ्री रखने की तैयारी कर ली है। आंदाेलन की तैयारियाें काे लेकर गुरुवार काे जाट बाेर्डिंग हाउस सीकर में किसान संगठनाें के प्रतिनिधियाें ने बैठक की। जिसमें एक दर्जन से ज्यादा संगठनाें के प्रतिनिधियाें ने उपस्थित हाेकर 6 फरवरी काे दाेपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक चक्काजाम आंदाेलन काे सफल बनाने तथा जिले के सभी टाेल नाकाें काे आंदाेलन जारी रहने तक टाेलफ्री कराने का निर्णय किया।

संयुक्त किसान माेर्चा के प्रवक्ता बीएल मील व माकपा के जिला सचिव किशन पारीक ने बैठक में आंदोलन की रूपरेखा तय कर प्रत्येक टाेल नाके के लिए कमेटी गठित की। पंजाब, हरियाणा में तथा राजस्थान के हनुमानगढ़, गंगानगर , बीकानेर व चूरू के कई टोल फ्री है। 6 फरवरी काे चक्काजाम के बाद राजस्थान के दूसरे जिलाें काे भी टोल फ्री करने का काम किया जाएगा।

संयुक्त किसान माेर्चा के साथ माकपा की ओर से रणनीति काे अंतिम रूप प्रदान किया जा चुका है। टाेलनाका टाेल फ्री रखने के लिए प्रत्येक स्थान पर किसानाें के द्वारा दिनरात पड़ाव डाला जाएगा। दिन में महिलाएं भी प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगी। किसानाें ने 31 सदस्य माेबाइल टीम भी गठित की है।

बैठक में संयुक्त किसान माेर्चा के पूर्णसुंडा, भारतीय किसान युनियन टिकैत के जिलाध्यक्ष दिनेश जाखड़, गणेश बेरवाल, पूर्व प्रधान उस्मान खां, हरिसिंह गढ़वाल, शिवसिंहपुरा सरपंच महावरी सैनी, जगदीश जांगिड़, राष्ट्रीय महापंचायत के रणजीत सिंह मील, बनवारी नेहरा, सुभाष फगेड़िया, भगवान सिंह बगड़िया, पूर्व सरपंच चुना राम फाैजी, बृजसुंदर जांगिड़, पूर्व बार अध्यक्ष महावीर जांगू, पूर्व सरपंच झाबर सिंह काजला, रेखा जांगिड़, नेमीचंद मुंड आदि ने प्रतिनिधित्व किया।

आंदोलन को लेकर गांवाें में माइक के जरिए कराया अनाउंसमेंट

किसानाें ने जिलेभर में गुरुवार काे प्रत्येक गांवाें में गाड़ियाें के जरिये माइक अलाउंस कर 6 फरवरी काे टाेल फ्री अांदाेलन का अलर्ट किया। किरड़ाेली में किसान नेताओं ने तैयारी बैठक के बाद माइक से अलाउंसमेंट के लिए गाड़ी रवाना की। प्रत्येक गांव में टाेल नाका एरिया में समीक्षा बैठक आयाेजित की। माइक अलाउंस शुक्रवार काे भी जारी रहेगा। पड़ाव के दाैरान 31 सदस्य माेबाइल टीम 20 पाॅइंटाें पर रहेगी।

संयुक्त किसान माेर्चा के साथ जिलेभर में एक दर्जन से ज्यादा संगठन आंदाेलन के समर्थन में आगे आए है। इनमें अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा, भारतीय किसान यूनियन टिकैत, सीटू, राजस्थान राेडवेज वर्कर्स यूनियन, राष्ट्रीय किसान महा पंचायत,जनवादी नाैजवान सभा, बैंक एम्पलाेयर्स फैडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया, जनवादी महिला समिति, हाथ ठेला थड़ी यूनियन, ऑटाेरिक्शा यूनियन, सीकर ट्रांसपाेर्ट यूनियन, किसान मजदूर कामगार जागृति मंच, आदि संगठन शामिल है।

इनकी अगुवानी में प्रमुख स्थानाें पर रहेगा जाम
रसीदपुरा: भगवान सिंह बगड़िया, सत्यजीत भींचर, महेंद्र सुंडा, रामचंद्र सुंडा। अखेपुरा: निदेश जाखड़, धर्मेंद्र सिंह गिठाला, भगवान सहाय जाखड़। बलारा: रामनिवास, ओमप्रकाश कुड़ी, महेश जाखड़। भूमा: रतन ढाका व अशाेक कस्वां। दादिया: झाबर सिंह काजला, महावीर सैनी, सतपाल फगेड़िया। सेवदबड़ी: पूर्व सरपंच चुना राम फाैजी, सुरेश थालाैड, सरपंच गिरधारी गढ़वाल। दूजाेद: बेगाराम कुलहरि, महावीर परसवाल व सुरेंद्र आंतरी। चला: झाबर सिंह घाेसल्या व हरी प्रकाश शर्मा। अजीतगढ़ : पूरणसिंह कुड़ी व ओमप्रकाश यादव। लापुंआ: भागचंद लामिया, केसाराम धायल।

धाेद : गिरधारी रणवां, सुल्तान खाेखर, विजय शर्मा। पिपराली: ओंकार मुंड, भरत सिंह बगड़िया, जयप्रकाश पुनिया। गारिंडा: आबिद हुसैन।

देवास: विद्याधर व राजकुमार। बाटड़ानाउं: मेघसिंह दुलड़ व हनुमान सिंह। पाटन: करणसिंह बाेपिया व हजारी लाल। भढाढ़र बाइपास: रामकुमार पचार, कुलदीप रणवा। खातीनाडा: केप्टन याकूब खां, रणजीत सिंह। श्रीमाधाेपुर: संयाेग भावरिया।
^किसानाें के टाेलफ्री आंदाेलन के संबंध में टाेल नाकाें से हमारी पास किसी तरह की सूचना नहीं आई है। यदि लंबे समय तक टाेल बंद रहे ओर टाेल नाकाें से इस संबंध में सूचना मिली ताे आगे की याेजना तय की जाएगी।
अजय आर्य, प्राेजेक्ट डायरेक्टर, एनएचएआई

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें