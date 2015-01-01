पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तकनीक:कृषि विभाग ऑनलाइन स्वीकृत करेगा फाइल

सीकर9 घंटे पहले
  • पारदर्शिता बढ़ाने और किसानों को तत्काल सहायता उपलब्ध करवाने के मकसद से बदली व्यवस्था

प्रदेशभर में किसानों को सरकारी सुविधाओं के लाभ के लिए अब लंबी भागदौड़ नहीं करनी होगी। सरकार ने अनुदान की योजनाओं का लाभ किसानों तक तत्काल पहुंचाने के लिए सिस्टम को ऑनलाइन कर दिया है। अब तक सरकार की योजना में किसानों से ऑनलाइन आवेदन ही लिए जा रहे थे।

शेष प्रोसेस विभाग के अधिकारी ऑफलाइन ही कर रहे थे। किसानों को ऑनलाइन भरे हुए आवेदन की हार्ड कॉपी भी विभाग को जमा करवानी पड़ रही थी। बदली व्यवस्था के तहत ऑनलाइन आवेदन के बाद अब हार्ड कॉपी भी नहीं जमा करानी होगी। दूसरा सबसे बड़ा बदलाव यह किया है कि ऑनलाइन आवेदन सबमिट होते ही संबंधित निरीक्षक द्वारा जांच कर उच्च अधिकारी को भिजवा दिया जाएगा।

किसान तक पहुंचती रहेगी हर प्रोसेस की सूचना
ऑनलाइन प्रोसेस में किसान की अनुदान पत्रावली को लेकर होने वाली सभी प्रोसेस की जानकारी किसान के मोबाइल पर हर समय अपडेट की जाएगी। ऐसी स्थिति में अनुदान प्रक्रिया में पारदर्शिता रहेगी खामी होने पर इसकी किसान को तत्काल सूचना मिल जाएगी।
तय समय में स्वीकृत होगी नहीं करना होगा इंतजार
ऑनलाइन प्रोसेस की प्रक्रिया पूरी तरह से अपडेट लागू होने के बाद किसान को अनुदान के लिए इंतजार नहीं करना होगा। क्योंकि ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया लागू होने के साथ ही इसकी अवधि भी तय करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है।

