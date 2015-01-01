पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मौलाना आजाद की रैंक 89 पर बंद हुई:नीट टॉपर छात्रों की पहली पसंद रही एम्स दिल्ली, टॉप 50 के 2 छात्रों ने एम्स छोड़ा

सीकर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शेखावाटी के 400 छात्रों को ऑल इंडिया के 15% कोटे में मिला सरकारी कॉलेज
  • 700+ छात्रों को एम्स और मौलाना आजाद कॉलेज

मेडिकल काउंसलिंग कमेटी (एमसीसी) ने शुक्रवार को एक दिन की देरी से नीट (यूजी)-2020 दाखिला प्रक्रिया के तहत राउंड-1 के नतीजों की घोषणा कर दी। ऑल इंडिया की 15 फीसदी सीटों में शेखावाटी के करीब 400 छात्र भी जगह बनाने में कामयाब रहे। कई छात्रों को एम्स भी मिला। इस बार छात्रों की पसंद पूरी तरह बदली हुई है। टॉपर छात्रों ने एम्स दिल्ली को पहली पसंद बनाया। जबकि मौलाना आजादी मेडिकल कॉलेज नई दिल्ली को दूसरी पसंद के तौर पर चुना।

दिलचस्प यह भी है कि टॉपर-50 में आठवीं रैंक लेने वाले छात्र ने एम्स दिल्ली को छोड़कर जेआईपीएमईआर पांडिचेरी को चुना। इसी तरह 43वीं रैंक पर रहे छात्र ने बीजे मेडिकल कॉलेज पुणे को चुना। दैनिक भास्कर ने पहले ही बताया था कि इस साल मौलाना आजाद व एम्स दिल्ली की कट ऑफ 700+ जाएगी। पहले राउंड में यही नतीजे सामने आए।

एम्स नई दिल्ली जनरल कैटेगरी के 51वीं रैंक तक वाले छात्रों को मिला। जबकि मौलाना आजाद मेडिकल कॉलेज 53वीं रैंक पर शुरू हुआ और 89वीं रैंक पर बंद हुआ। विशेषज्ञ बताते हैं कि इस साल सैकंड राउंड में छात्रों को 16 हजार तक की रैंक तक ऑल इंडिया में सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज मिल सकता है।

पहले राउंड में जनरल कैटेगरी के 12348 तक के छात्रों को मेडिकल कॉलेज मिला

1. इस बार सबसे अलग क्या रहा पहले राउंड में?
इस बार ऊंची कट ऑफ की वजह से पहले राउंड में ही जनरल कैटेगरी के 12348वीं रैंक के छात्रों को सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज मिल गया। जबकि पिछले साल दूसरे राउंड में 12611वीं रैंक के छात्रों को मेडिकल कॉलेज मिल पाया था। पीसीपी निदेशक डॉ. पीयूष सुंडा कहते हैं कि एम्स शामिल होने और सीटें बढ़ने की वजह से भी ऐसा हुआ है।
2. इस बार क्या नियम बदला गया है?
पिछले सालों तक यह नियम था कि फर्स्ट राउंड में कॉलेज मिलने पर रिपोर्ट करना होता था। फिर सैकंड राउंड में शामिल हो सकते थे, लेकिन इस साल ऐसा नहीं होगा। गुरुकृपा के निदेशक राजेश कुल्हरी ने बताया कि इस साल से अगर किसी छात्र को कॉलेज मिल गया और वह खुश नहीं है तो वह कॉलेज छोड़कर सीधे ही दूसरे राउंड में शामिल हो सकता है।
3. पहले राउंड के छात्रों को कब तक रिपोर्ट करना है?
नीट एक्सपर्ट्स वेदप्रकाश बेनीवाल ने बताया कि छात्रों ने ऑल इंडिया कोटा की 15 फीसदी सीटों, सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी, एम्स, जेआईपीएमईआर, ईएसआईसी और एएफएमसी में एमबीबीएस व बीडीएस कोर्सेज के लिए आवेदन किया था और जिन्हें कॉलेज अलॉट हो गया है, वे संबंधित कॉलेज में 6 से 12 नवंबर के बीच ऑनलाइन रिपोर्ट कर सकते हैं।
4. वेरीफिकेशन के लिए किन दस्तावेजों की जरूरत?
राउंड 1 काउंसलिंग के आधार अलॉट हुए कालेज में स्टूडेंट्स को डॉक्यूमेंट वेरीफिकेशन के लिए रिपोर्ट करना होगा। डॉक्यूमेंट्स वेरीफिकेशन के लिए 10वीं व 12वीं की मार्कशीट और सर्टिफिकेट, पहचान पत्र, बर्थ सर्टिफिकेट, कैटेगरी सर्टिफिकेट, पासपोर्ट साइज के 6 फोटो, नीट एडमिट कार्ड, नीट रैंक कार्ड और प्रोविजनल अलॉटमेंट लेटर साथ ले जाने होंगे। डॉक्यूमेंट्स वेरीफिकेशन के बाद कोर्स की फीस जमा करनी होगी।
5. दूसरे राउंड के लिए प्रक्रिया कब से शुरू होगी?
नीट काउंसलिंग शेड्यूल के मुताबिक सैकंड राउंड की काउंसलिंग के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया 18 नवंबर से शुरू होगी और 22 नवंबर तक चलेगी। सैकंड राउंड का सीट अलॉटमेंट रिजल्ट 25 नवंबर को जारी होगा।
6. क्या इस बार कुछ मेडिकल कॉलेज को काउंसलिंग से हटाया गया है?
एमसीसी ने नागपुर और जमशेदपुर के कुल दो मेडिकल कॉलेजों को सीट मैट्रिक्स से हटाने की घोषणा की है। ये दोनों कॉलेज दत्ता मेघे मेडिकल कॉलेज, वानाडोंगरी नागपुर (कॉलेज कोड-525) और मनिपाल-टाटा मेडिकल कॉलेज, जमशेदपुर झारखंड (कॉलेज कोड-528) हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें