बदल रहा जीवन:बच्चों को पढ़ाने के साथ ही अब चलेगा सिलाई और ब्यूटी पार्लर कोर्स, मुख्य अतिथि एसएसओ ने कहा, सरकारी योजनाओं से मिल सकती है बच्चों को मदद

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
निशुल्क कोर्स शुरू होने पर फीता काटते चीफ गेस्ट - Dainik Bhaskar
निशुल्क कोर्स शुरू होने पर फीता काटते चीफ गेस्ट

कमजोर तबके की महिलाओं और बच्चों को आत्मर्निभर बनाने के लिए ख्वाहिश एनजीओ ने नई पहल शुरू की है। ख्वाहिश ने रीको औद्योगिक इलाके की शांति नगर में रहने बच्चों को पढ़ाने के अलावा महिलाओं और बच्चियों को सिलाई और ब्यूटी पार्लर कोर्स भी शुरू किया है। इसे सीखने के लिए आसपास की लड़कियां और महिलाएं काफी संख्या में आई। इस मौके पर आए चीफ गेस्ट ने चल रही सरकारी योजनाओं से मदद होने की जानकारी दी।

महिलाओं को सिलाई सिखाते
महिलाओं को सिलाई सिखाते

दरअसल एनजीओ की ओर से बच्चों के लिए शांतिनगर में एक स्कूल चलाया जा रहा है। इसमें यही रहने वाली लड़कियां समय देकर बच्चों को पढ़ा रही है। 50 अधिक छोटे बच्चों को शिक्षा से जोड़ने के साथ ही बसंत पंचमी से महिलाओं और बड़ी लड़कियों को भी जोड़ने के लिए ब्यूटीपार्लर और सिलाई कोर्स शुरू किया है। सिलाई सिखाने के लिए बिंदू सैनी और दीपा शर्मा रहेंगे, जबकि पार्लर कोर्स कल्याणी शिक्षा और रिंकी शर्मा मौजूद रहेगी।

ब्यूटीपार्लर कोर्स को सीखने आए कई
ब्यूटीपार्लर कोर्स को सीखने आए कई

एनजीओ संचालिका सुनीता चौधरी ने बताया कि दोनों कोर्स की शुरुआत के लिए सामाजिक सुरक्षा अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश राहड़ और बाल कल्याण समिति सदस्य एसपी सिंह मुख्य अतिथि रहे। इस अवसर पर सामाजिक सुरक्षा अधिकारी ने जरूरतमंद बच्चों को मिलने वाली सरकारी सहायता की जानकारी दी। इसके अलावा सरकार की ओर से चलाई जा रही योजनाओं के बारे में बताया। बता दे कि जानकारी के अभाव में कई परिवार सरकारी योजनाओं के फायदे नहीं उठा पाते है।

