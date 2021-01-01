पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुसाइड:मर्जी के खिलाफ शादी कराने से नाराज विवाहिता ने होटल में फंदा लगा जान दी

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कल्याण सर्किल स्थित होटल अशोक की घटना, झुंझुनूं की थी विवाहिता, महारानी काॅलेज में पढ़ती थी, सुसाइड नाेट मिला

कल्याण सर्किल के पास स्थित हाेटल अशाेका में साेमवार काे काॅलेज की छात्रा ने आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतका के पास पुलिस काे सुसाइड नाेट मिला है। जिसकी जांच की जा रही है। 20 वर्षीय छात्रा आरती भूकर ब्राह्मणों की ढाणी जिला झुंझुनूं की रहने वाली थी और जयपुर में महारानी काॅलेज में पढ़ती थी। सुसाइड नाेट में उसने जिक्र किया है कि उसकी शादी मर्जी के खिलाफ हुई थी। जिससे वह नाखुश थी।

काेतवाली थाने के एसआई विजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि अशाेका हाेटल के कर्मचारियाें ने फाेन कर सूचना दी थी। कर्मचारियाें का कहना था कि झुंझुनूं जिले की एक छात्रा उनके हाेटल में रविवार शाम काे रूकने के लिए आई थी। उसने अपनी आईडी जमा कराकर कमरा नंबर 202 किराए पर लिया था। साेमवार काे छात्रा कमरे से बाहर नहीं निकली और ना ही खाने और चाय का ऑर्डर दिया।

कमरे में लगे इंटरफाेन पर काॅल किया ताे रिसीव नहीं किया। इस पर कार्मिकों काे शक हुआ ताे उन्हाेंने पुलिस काे सूचित कर दिया। पुलिस माैके पर पहुंची ताे कमरा अंदर से बंद था। जिसका गेट ताेड़कर पुलिस बाथरूम में पहुंची ताे यहां आरती भूकर का शव रस्सी से शावर के लटका मिला।

तलाशी के दाैरान उसके पास एक सुसाइड नाेट बरामद हुआ है। हालांकि सुसाइड नाेट में शादी से नाखुश रहने के अलावा और क्या लिखा है। इसका पुलिस ने अभी तक खुलासा नहीं किया है और छात्रा का शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए एसके अस्पताल की माेर्चरी में रखवा दिया है। घटना की सूचना छात्रा के परिजनाें काे दे दी है। मंगलवार काे उनकी माैजूदगी में शव का पाेस्टमार्टम करवाया जाएगा। आरती के चाचा ने मृग रिपाेर्ट दर्ज कराई है। जिसकी जांच एसडीएम गरिमा लाटा काे साैंपी गई है।
अकेली आई थी कमरा बुक कराने
सीओ सिटी वीरेंद्र शर्मा के अनुसार छात्रा आरती भूकर रविवार शाम काे अकेली हाेटल में आई थी। इसके बाद वह दाेपहर तक कमरे से बाहर नहीं निकली थी। पुलिस काे परिजनाें ने बताया कि उसके पिता की पहले ही माैत हाे चुकी है। उसने आत्महत्या कितनी बजे की। इसका पता पाेस्टमार्टम रिपाेर्ट के बाद ही चल पाएगा।

