अपराध:अपहरण और मारपीट का आराेपी तीन साल बाद गिरफ्तार

सीकर4 घंटे पहले
  • फरारी काटने के बाद आराेपी ने सीकर में खाेल लिया था हाॅस्टल

अपहरण और मारपीट के बाद फरार हुए अाराेपी काे उद्योग नगर थाना पुलिस ने तीन साल बाद गिरफ्तार किया है। आराेपी काे काेर्ट में पेश कर उसकाे एक दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर मांगा गया है। ताकि उससे फरारी काटने के बारे में पूछताछ की जा सके। उद्योग नगर थानाधिकारी पवन चाैबे ने बताया कि आराेपी राजकुमार काे नवलगढ़ राेड स्थित एक हाॅस्टल से गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी बागास तहसील रामगढ़ सेठान का रहने वाला है। आराेपी ने अपने साथियाें के साथ मिलकर 2017 में नागाैर निवासी मुकेश कुमार का अपहरण कर लिया था।

इसके बाद मुकेश के साथ मारपीट कर उसकाे घायल कर दिया था। मुकदमा दर्ज हाेने के बाद आराेपी राजकुमार फरार हाे गया था। मामले की पहले जांच जयपुर के स्तर पर की जा रही थी। बाद में जांच उद्योग नगर थाना पुलिस काे साैंपी गई। मुखबिर के जरिए सूचना मिली कि आराेपी सीकर में ही छिपा हुआ है और उसने यहां हाॅस्टल कर रखा है। जिसकाे दबिश देकर गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। पुलिस आराेपी का सहयाेग करने वालाें की भी तलाश कर रही है।

