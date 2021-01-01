पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • As Soon As The Guests Were Removed, People Gathered Their Seats, Took Photos Under The Flag, Some Did The Honors While Giving A Speech.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ये हैं गणतंत्र:मेहमानों के हटते ही लोगों ने जमाया उनकी सीट पर कब्जा, झंडे के नीचे खिंचवाएं फोटो, कोई भाषण देते हुए तो कोई करने लगा सम्मान

सीकर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गणतंत्र दिवस पर सीकर के खेल स्टेडियम में तिरंगा फहराने का कार्यक्रम समाप्त होते ही मेहमान उठ कर रवाना होने के लिए बाहर आ गए। इतनी सी देर में ही कार्यक्रम देख रहे लोग, खासतौर पर युवा उनकी सीट पर आ जमे। कोई झंडारोहण करते हुए फोटो खिंचाने लगा तो कोई सम्मान करते हुए। कोई सीट पर बैठकर खुद को चीफ गेस्ट मान रहा था। एकाएक तस्वीर के बदलते ही महिलाएं भी पीछे नहीं रही।

दरअसल मेहमानों के लिए गद्देदार सोफे लगाए थे, जबकि अन्य लोगों के लिए प्लास्टिक कुर्सियां और स्टेडियम की पत्थरों से बनी कुर्सियां लगाई थी। जैसे ही कार्यक्रम समाप्ति पर राष्ट्रगान हुआ, शालीनता से बैठा हुए लड़कों का एक दल मेहमानों के पीछे आ गया। उनके सीट से उठकर स्टेडियम के बाहर जाते ही युवाओं ने सीट पर कब्जा जमा लिया। इस काम में महिलाएं भी पीछे नहीं रही। अपने परिवार के साथ आए कई लोग सेल्फी और फोटो खिंचवाते नजर आए।

कोई झंडारोहण करते हुए की फोटो खिंचवा रहा था तो कोई सम्मान करते हुए। इसके अलावा सीकर के जिला परिषद में भी झंडारोहण किया गया। कलेक्ट्रेट में कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी ने झंडारोहण किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरिपब्लिक डे परेड में राफेल ने पहली बार उड़ान भरी, बांग्लादेश की सैन्य टुकड़ी भी पहली बार शामिल हुई - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser