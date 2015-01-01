पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दबिश:मुकदमे की भनक लगते ही पार हाे गया था ज्यादती का आराेपी दीवाली मनाने आया था घर

सीकर17 मिनट पहले
  • आराेपी की तलाश में पुलिस ने दी दबिश, नहीं मिला

बेटी समान छात्रा के साथ ज्यादती करने के आराेप लगने वाला आराेपी प्रेम व्यास भांप गया था कि उसके खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज हाेने वाला है। इससे पहले ही वह माैके से फरार हाे गया। जयपुर पुलिस ने रविवार काे उसके लक्ष्मणगढ़ स्थित आवास पर दबिश दी, लेकिन आराेपी घर पर नहीं मिला और पुलिस खाली हाथ वापस लाैट गई। मामले के जांच अधिकारी और जयपुर विद्याधर नगर थाने के इंस्पेक्टर देवेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि आराेपी काे गिरफ्तार करने के लिए टीम काे लक्ष्मणगढ़ स्थित उसके घर पर भिजवाया गया था, परंतु आराेपी प्रेम व्यास घर पर नहीं मिला। पूछताछ में परिवार के लाेगाें ने पुलिस काे बताया कि वह कई दिनाें पहले घर आकर गया था। इसके बाद कहां है। उसके बारे में जानकारी नहीं है, जबकि प्रेम व्यास काे स्थानीय लाेगाें ने चार दिन पहले ही लक्ष्मणगढ़ में देखा था। वह यहां दीवाली मनाने आया था, लेकिन ज्यादती पीड़िता एमएससी की छात्रा ने उसके खिलाफ विद्याधर नगर थाने में 19 नवंबर काे ज्यादती की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई ताे आराेपी काे इसकी भनक लग गई और गिरफ्तारी के डर से वह घर छाेड़कर पार हाे गया।

जांच अधिकारी का कहना है कि आराेपी अपने जयपुर स्थित फ्लैट पर भी नहीं गया। पड़ाेसियाें ने पूछताछ में बताया कि प्रेम व्यास काे उन्हाेंने यहां पिछले कई दिनाें से नहीं देखा है। गाैरतलब है कि आराेपी ने उसके परिचित की बेटी काे चाय में नशीला पदार्थ पिलाकर उसके साथ ज्यादती कर अश्लील क्लिपिंग बना ली थी और इसके बाद शादी का झांसा देकर उसका देह शाेषण करने लगा। पीड़िता ने रिपोर्ट पुलिस काे दी थी। जब पीड़िता की शादी तय हाे गई ताे आराेपी द्वारा 20 लाख रुपए मांगने पर उसके खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया था।

पुलिस शपथ पत्र की भी कर रही है जांच
पुलिस का कहना है कि वायरल हुए शपथ पत्राें के अाधार पर पता लगाया जा रहा है कि सालाें पहले धर्म परिवर्तन कर प्रेम से अमन खान बने व्यास ने कितनी शादियां कर रखी हैं। इसका रिकाॅर्ड जुटाया जा रहा है, ताकि हकीकत का पता लगाया जा सके।

