नीलामी:आवासीय कॉलोनी में भूखंडों की नीलामी सबसे ज्यादा कीमत में 51786 रूपए के भाव से बिका 200 वर्गगज का भूखंड

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
नगर परिषद में तोदी नगर आवासीय योजना के भूखंड नीलामी की प्रक्रिया जारी रही। ब्लॉक बी और सी के भूखंड नीलाम किए। 38 भूखंड बेचकर 36 करोड़ रूपए की आय जुटाई। नगर परिषद ने दो दिन में 72 भूखंडों की नीलामी की। ब्लॉक बी और सी में सबसे ज्यादा कीमत पर 200 वर्ग गज का भूखंड 51 हजार 786 रूपए प्रति वर्ग गज बिका। इसके अलावा भूखंडों की औसतन 38 से 42 हजार रूपए बोली लगी। नगर परिषद ने आवासीय योजना के ए ब्लॉक के भूखंडो की नीलामी सोमवार को पूरी को थी। सोमवार को सबसे 200 गज के प्लाट की बोली 33 हजार रुपए लगी थी। 400 वर्ग का प्लॉट 32500 रुपए में बिका था। बुधवार को बसन्त विहार और योजना नगर स्कीम के भूखंड नीलाम किए जाएंगे।

