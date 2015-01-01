पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

श्रद्धालुओं ने किए दर्शन:237 दिन बाद बाबा श्याम ने दिए दर्शन, पहले दिन 1908 श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई दरबार में धोक

खाटूश्यामजीयय/सीकर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खाटू में ऑनलाइन बुकिंग कराकर श्रद्धालुओं ने 4 चरणों में किए दर्शन

237 दिन बाद बुधवार को बाबा श्याम ने भक्तों को दर्शन दिए। बाबा श्याम के श्रृंगार के बाद मंदिर के पट सुबह आठ बजे खोले गए। पहले दिन चार चरणों में 1908 श्रद्धालुओं ने बाबा श्याम के दरबार में धोक लगाई। इससे पूर्व दर्शनों के लिए बाबा श्याम की वेबसाइट रात्रि 10.15 बजे लाॅन्च की गई।

श्री श्याम मंदिर कमेटी के प्रताप सिंह चौहान व कमेटी के मंत्री श्यामसिंह चौहान ने वेबसाइट का शुभारंभ किया। श्याम भक्तों ने http://www.shrishyamdarshan.in वेबसाइट पर दर्शन के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया। मंदिर प्रबंधन के अनुसार एक दिन में 2600 हजार श्रद्धालु 4 चरणों में बाबा श्याम के दर्शन कर सकते हैं।

प्रथम चरण में सुबह 8 से 9 बजे तक 400, दूसरे चरण में 10 से 12 बजे तक 800, तीसरे चरण में शाम 4 से 6 बजे तक 800 व अंतिम चरण में रात 8 से 9.30 बजे तक 600 भक्त दर्शन कर सकेंगे। स्थानीय लाेगाें के लिए सुबह नौ से 10 बजे तक दर्शनों की व्यवस्था रहेगी। मंदिर खुलने के बाद भी 10 वर्ष के बच्चे व 60 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के व्यक्ति मंदिर में दर्शन नहीं कर सकेंगे।

श्री श्याम मंदिर कमेटी के प्रतापसिंह चौहान ने कहा कि हर माह के प्रत्येक रविवार और शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी, द्वादशी को भक्तों के दर्शनार्थ बाबा श्याम के मंदिर के कपाट नहीं खुलेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें