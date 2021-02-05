पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिविजनल कमिश्नर इन सीकर:संभागीय आयुक्त के दौरे से पहले दफ्तरों में घूम रही प्रशासनिक सुधार की टीम, कलेक्टर भी सुबह से जांच में जुटे

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
प्रशासनिक सुधार की टीम उद्योग कार्यालय में जांच करते हुए - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रशासनिक सुधार की टीम उद्योग कार्यालय में जांच करते हुए

संभागीय आयुक्त ने बीते दिनों जिलों के दौरे कर उनकी खामियां सार्वजनिक की थी। जिसके कारण जिलों में नाकारा कर्मचारियों की पोल खुल रही थी। दौसा में तो इतना विवाद हुआ कि अरिस्दा ने संभागीय आयुक्त की शिकायत मुख्यमंत्री को कर डाली। अब संभागीय आयुक्त सीकर में आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में जिले में उनको कोई खामी नजर नहीं आए, इसके लिए कलेक्टर और प्रशासनिक सुधार की टीम सभी सरकारी दफ्तरों का निरीक्षण कर रही है।

दरअसल संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ समित शर्मा सरकार की योजनाओं पर जिलों में कितना काम हो रहा है, कहां खामी है। कर्मचारी पब्लिक के साथ कैसा व्यवहार कर रहे हैं, इसके अलावा लोगों के काम में किस तरह की अड़चनें डाल रहे हैं इसको लेकर निरीक्षण करते है। हाथोंहाथ अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को उनकी गलती बताते हुए कार्रवाई भी की जा रही है। इसको लेकर कुछ संगठन नाराजगी जाहिर कर चुके है।

सीकर में संभागीय आयुक्त शर्मा के पहुंचने से पहले ही प्रशासनिक सुधार टीम कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी के साथ पलसाना, मलकेड़ा, अजीतगढ़ एसडीओ और दूसरे दफ्तर पहुंची। वहां पूर्व में हुए कलेक्टर दौरे के समय दिए गए निर्देश की पालना कितनी हुई इसकी जांच की जा रही है। प्रशासनिक सुधार की टीम सीकर के रीको इलाके में स्थित रोजगार कार्यालय, उद्योग केंद्र समेत दूसरे सरकारी दफ्तरों में पहुंची।

प्रशासनिक सुधार के राकेश लाटा और प्रदीप सैनी ने बताया कि पूर्व में दौरा करते हुए कलेक्टर ने विभागों के एचओडी को कुछ सुधार करने के लिए कहा था। उन निर्देशों को अमल में लाया गया या नहीं, जो अधिकारी सीट पर है उसका नाम और पद का लिखा होना। जनता से मिलने का समय लिखे होने जैसे काम जांच रहे है। इससे जनता को सुविधा रहती है। फिलहाल सभी जगहों पर विभागों ने सुधार कर लिया है।

