  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sikar
  Beginning And End Of January With Icy Winds From The North, Near Mercury Deposit Point, Fatehpur In Minus Five Consecutive Days

सीकर में शीतलहर:जनवरी की शुरूआत और अंत उत्तर से आने वाली बर्फीली हवाओं से, पारा जमाव बिंदू के पास, फतेहपुर लगातार पांच दिन से माइनस में

सीकर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अलाव के सहारे सर्दी से बचने का जतन - Dainik Bhaskar
अलाव के सहारे सर्दी से बचने का जतन

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते हवा के रुख से एक बार फिर सर्दी ने जोर पकड़ लिया है। जनवरी की शुरूआत भी उत्तर से आने वाली हवाओं के साथ हुई थी, सीकर में पारा 0.5 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। वहीं अब मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि 31 जनवरी तक शीतलहर चल सकती है। फतेहपुर लगातार पांच दिनों से माइनस में चल रहा है।

सीकर में रात का पारा 0.5 डिग्री पर रहा, जबकि इससे पहले 1.5 डिग्री पर था। वहीं फतेहपुर में पारा माइनस 1.2 डिग्री पर बना हुआ है। इससे पहले माइनस 1.8 डिग्री पर था। मौसम विभाग ने शीतलहर चलने की 31 जनवरी तक चेतावनी दी है।

मौसम विभाग के निदेशक आरएस शर्मा ने बताया कि उत्तर से आने वाली हवा शीतलहर लाती है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ गुजरने के कारण हवाओं का रुख बदला है जिसके कारण तापमान लगातार गिर रहा है। फिलहाल 31 जनवरी तक शीतलहर चलने के आसार बन रहे है। उसके बाद तापमान सामान्य हो जाएगा।

उत्तरी हवा का असर अधिक फतेहपुर में रहा, जब पारा एक बार फिर लगतार पांच दिन से माइनस में चल रहा है। माइनस 0 8 से लेकर माइनस 2 तक पारा पहुंच गया। हालांकि अब रात का पारा चढ़ने लगा है। शाम को लोगों की दिनचर्या में अलाव भी शामिल हो गया है।

