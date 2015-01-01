पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से बाइक सवार युवक की माैत

सीकर
  • पलसाना में घर लौटते वक्त हुआ हादसा

बाइक पर घर लाैट रहे दाे दाेस्ताें की बाइक काे अज्ञात वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी। इसमें एक युवक जाजाेद निवासी भंवरलाल की माैत हाे गई और दूसरा युवक अजय घायल हाे गया। घायल काे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जबकि मृतक का पाेस्टमार्टम कर पुलिस ने शव उसके परिजनाें के हवाले कर दिया।

रानाेली थानाधिकारी घासीराम ने बताया कि जाजाेद निवासी गाेपालराम ने रिपाेर्ट दी है। उसका कहना है उसका भतीजा भंवरलाल और उसका दाेस्त अजय बाइक पर पलसाना से अपने गांव जाजाेद लाैट रहे थे। पलसाना में सरस्वती स्कूल के पास अज्ञात वाहन ने लापरवाही से गाड़ी चलाकर इनकी बाइक काे टक्कर मार दी। इससे बाइक पर सवार दाेनाें युवक घायल हाे गए। उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया जा रहा था, लेकिन भंवरलाल ने रास्ते में ही दम ताेड़ दिया। पुलिस ने लापरवाही से गाड़ी चलाने वाले चालक के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

मृतक भंवरलाल था आईआईटी का छात्र
मृतक भंवरलाल के चाचा गाेपालराम ने बताया कि उसका भतीजा आईआईटी कर रहा था। सालाें पहले उसके पिता की माैत हाे चुकी है। भंवरलाल भी अपने पिता का इकलाैता बेटा था।

