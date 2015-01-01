पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:दुल्हन लेकर लौट रहे दुल्हों पर बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने की फायरिंग, दो जख्मी

सीकर14 मिनट पहले
  • सीकर के नीमकाथाना इलाके की घटना

सात फेरों के साथ दो दुल्हनों को लेकर रवाना हुई कार पर बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने फायरिंग कर दी। दिनदहाड़े हुई इस घटना के बारे में जिसने भी सुना कांप उठा। हादसे में एक दुल्हा और एक दुल्हन को छर्रे लगे है। मामला नीमकाथाना में रायपुरा रोड का है। दुल्हा संजू गंभीर है, जबकि दुल्हन के चेहरे पर जख्म आए है। मामला गंभीर देख एसपी गगनदीप सिंगला मौके पर पहुंचे है।

जख्मी दुल्हा संजू
जानकारी के अनुसार झुंझुनूं से दो दुल्हों की बारात नीमकाथाना के हेमराजपुरा गांव में आई थी। सुबह दोनों दुल्हनों को लेकर दुल्हें लौट रहे थे। स्टेट हाइवे पर आते ही उनकी कार के आगे बाइक पर सवार तीन युवकों ने पीछा करना शुरू कर दिया। दो बार ओवरटेक भी किया, लेकिन चालक ने कार नहीं रोकी। बदमाशों ने बाइक सामने लगा दी। एक बदमाश ने सामने से देशी कट‌्टा से दो फायर किए। इसमें दुल्हा संजू के कनपटी से होते हुए छर्रे निकल गए। इसके कारण उसकी हालत अधिक गंभीर है। वहीं दुल्हन कोमल भी इस वारदात में जख्मी हो गई है।

घायल दुल्हन कोमल
उधर, कहानी दिलचस्प इसलिए है कि कार में ही विदाई के वक्त दिए पांच लाख रुपए भी कार में ही थे, वहीं हमलावर हेमराजपुरा गांव के नजदीक गांव से ही बताए जा रहे है। इस पर चर्चा है कि कहीं किसी दुल्हन के प्रेम प्रसंग का तो मामला नहीं है। ऐसी सूरत में लूट के बारे में भी कोई जवाब नहीं दे रहा।

जयपुर रैफर करते समय मौजूद भीड़
वारदात से नाराज लोगों ने कपिल अस्पताल के बाहर जाम लगा दिया है। लोगों की मांग है कि हमलावरों को तुरंत गिरफ‌्तार किया जाए। वहीं घायल दुल्हा दुल्हन को जयपुर रैफर कर दिया है। पुलिस स्टेट हाइवे के सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालने के साथ ही आरोपियाें की तलाश में जुट गई है।

