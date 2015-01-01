पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sikar
  • BJP, Bajaur Family And Congress Played Bets On Family Of Former District Chief Damodar Sharma, Son Made Brides Candidates

पंचायती राज चुनाव:भाजपा ने बाजौर फैमिली और कांग्रेस ने पूर्व जिला प्रमुख दामोदर शर्मा के परिवार पर खेला दांव, पुत्र वधुओं को बनाया प्रत्याशी

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
  • पंचायती राज चुनाव : भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष को जिला परिषद वार्ड 10 से टिकट, दोनों पार्टियों ने देर शाम जारी की सूची
  • परिवारवाद : भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने श्रीमाधोपुर, खंडेला व धोद पंस में नेताओं की पत्नी-बेटे व पुत्र वधुओं को दिए टिकट

पंचायतीराज चुनाव में सोमवार को नामांकन के आखिरी दिन भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने निर्वाचन अधिकारी को सिंबल सौपने के बाद देर शाम प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी की। भाजपा ने जिला परिषद के लिए सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड के पूर्व अध्यक्ष प्रेमसिंह बाजौर की पुत्र वधु गायत्री कंवर, भतीजे की पत्नी सोनू कंवर व जिलाध्यक्ष इंदिरा चौधरी को भी मैदान में उतारा है।

कांग्रेस ने जिला प्रमुख व प्रधान रहे दामाेदर प्रसाद शर्मा की पुत्र वधु रिंकू शर्मा को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। वहीं खंडेला सहित अन्य पंचायत समितियों में दोनों पार्टियों में परिवारवाद हावी रहा। यहां विधायकों के परिवार के सदस्यों को प्रत्याशी बनाया गया। टिकट वितरण के साथ ही देानों पार्टियों में बगावत के सुर तेज हो गए हैं।

टिकट कटने से नाराज कई दावेदारों ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के तौर पर ताल ठाेक दी। नामांकन पत्र भरने के आखिरी दिन जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए 133 अभ्यर्थियों तथा पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 1024 अभ्यर्थियों ने 1108 नामांकन भरे। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने बताया कि मंगलवार को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच होगी।

बुधवार को दोपहर तीन बजे तक नाम वापसी होगी। नामांकन के आखिरी दिन सोमवार को कलेक्ट्रेट में प्रत्याशियों की भीड़ रही। सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखने के लिए प्रशासन को मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। इधर, नेताओं के इशारे पर एक दिन पहले पार्टी प्रत्याशी के तौर पर नामांकन भरने वाले कई दावेदारों को टिकट नहीं मिले। इससे बगावत का खतरा बढ़ गया है।
कारंगा का आरोप पार्टी ने नहीं बाजौर ने कटवाया टिकट
टिकट वितरण से नाराज जिला परिषद के निवर्तमान सदस्य जितेंद्रसिंह कारंगा ने प्रेमसिंह बाजौर पर टिकट कटवाने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने कहा, मैं पार्टी का सिपाही हूं। पार्टी के साथ हूं, लेकिन समाज की अनदेखी से पार्टी काे नुकसान उठाना पड़ेगा।

भाजपा : तीन सदस्यों को फिर मौका, कई दिग्गज नेताओं के चहेतों के टिकट काटे

भाजपा ने तीन निवर्तमान जिला परिषद सदस्य वीणा वर्मा, ताराचंद धायल व विजय लक्ष्मी को फिर से मौका दिया है। वहीं कई नेताओं के चहेतों का टिकट काट दिया। जिला परिषद सदस्य जितेंद्र कारंगा की टिकट काटकर पूर्व में जिला परिषद सदस्य रहे सुभाषचंद को दावेदार बनाया गया है।

वहीं सांसद की सिफारिश पर पैनल में भेजे गए एक नाम संतोष पत्नी विजेंद्र को टिकट नहीं दिया गया। इनकी जगह गणपति पत्नी मनोज बाटड़ को चुनाव मैदान में उतारा गया है। बाटड़ पूर्व में युवा मोर्चा प्रदेश पदाधिकारी रहे हैं। पूर्व मंत्री राजेंद्र राठौड़ की सिफारिश पर कुछ टिकट दिए गए हैं। जबकि केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्रसिंह शेखावत की सिफारिश वालों को टिकट नहीं मिले। ओंकार मूूंड को वार्ड 9 से भाजपा की टिकट नहीं मिलने पर उन्होंने रालोपा से पर्चा भरा।

भाजपा ने इन महिलाओं को उतारा

इंदिरा चौधरी : भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष हैं। वे पार्टी में महिला मार्चा जिलाध्यक्ष सहित विभिन्न पदों पर रह चुकी हैं। जिला उपभोक्ता मंच में सदस्य रही हैं। इन्हे जिला परिषद के वार्ड 10 से प्रत्याशी बनाया गया है।
गायत्री कंवर : सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड के पूर्व अध्यक्ष प्रेमसिंह बाजौर की पुत्र वधु हैं। इनकी सास सुप्यार कंवर पूर्व में जिला प्रमुख रही हैं। गायत्री को वार्ड 12 से प्रत्याशी बनाया है।
सोनू कंवर : सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड के पूर्व अध्यक्ष प्रेमसिंह बाजौर के भतीजे की पत्नी है। इनका परिवार लंबे समय से भाजपा के साथ सक्रियता से जुड़ा हुआ है। इन्हें वार्ड छह से प्रत्याशी बनाया गया है।

कांग्रेस : पहली बार मुस्लिम प्रत्याशी बनाया, महिला कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष का टिकट काटा

पार्टी में बड़े नेताओं में बिखराव नजर आया। एक दिन पहले कांग्रेस नेताओं की तीन अलग-अलग जगह मीटिंग हुई। महिला कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष व पूर्व उपजिला प्रमुख पूरण कंवर ने वार्ड सात से एक दिन पहले कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के तौर पर नामांकन भरा था। इस वार्ड से सोमवार को ओमप्रकाश झीगर की पुत्र वधु सरोज को प्रत्याशी बना दिया। कांग्रेस ने जिला परिषद में पहली बार वार्ड 38 से मुस्लिम समाज से प्रत्याशी बनाया है।

कांग्रेस ने इसलिए इन चेहरों पर खेला दांव
रिंकू शर्मा : इनके ससुर दामोदर शर्मा जिला प्रमुख व दांतारामगढ़ से प्रधान रहे हैं। नारायण सिंह के नजदीकी माने जाते हैं। सामान्य सीट होने के कारण इनकी पुत्र वधु को वार्ड 12 से प्रत्याशी बनाया है।
सुनीता गिठाला : पूर्व जिप सदस्य रही हैं। महिला कांग्रेस में प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष व जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी में उपाध्यक्ष रही हैं। पति धर्मेंद्र गिठाला किसान कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष हैं। इन्हें जिप के वार्ड 10 से प्रत्याशी बनाया।
सरोज : इनके ससुर ओमप्रकाश झीगर धोद पंचायत समिति के प्रधान है। पति दिनेश झीगर यूथ कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष है। ओमप्रकाश झीगर विधायक परसराम मोरदिया के नजदीकी हैं। इन्हें जिला परिषद के वार्ड सात से प्रत्याशी बनाया है।

