पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • BJP In charge Bohra Will Come To Sikar Today, A Panel Of Three Names Prepared From The Wards Of Every Panchayat Samiti

चुनाव:भाजपा प्रभारी बोहरा आज सीकर आएंगे, हर पंचायत समिति के वार्डों से तीन-तीन नामों का पैनल तैयार

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा के प्रभारी रामचरण बोहरा बुधवार को सीकर आएंगे। जिला महामंत्री भंवरलाल वर्मा ने बताया वे विधानसभावार कार्यकर्ताओं से फीडबैक लेंगे। इस दौरान सांसद सुमेधानंद, जिला अध्यक्ष इंद्रा चौधरी, मंडल अध्यक्ष मौजूद रहेंगे। पंचायत चुनाव संयोजक और सह संयोजकों को भी मीटिंग में बुलाया है।

भंवरलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि पार्टी ने चुनाव लड़ने वाले उम्मीदवारों के नाम शार्ट लिस्ट किए हैं। हर पंचायत समिति के हर वार्ड से तीन तीन नाम फ़ाइनल किए है। बुधवार को यह नाम प्रभारी बोहरा के सामने रखे जाएंगे। इस दौरान जिला परिषद वार्डो के उम्मीदवारों के नामो पर भी चर्चा की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि जल्द भाजपा उम्मीदवारों के नामों की घोषणा करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें