पारदर्शिता का अभाव:भाजपा ने प्रशासन पर सवाल उठाए, जिलाध्यक्ष बोलीं- कांग्रेस बैक डोर से एंट्री करने में जुटी है

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • भाजपा नेताओं ने उम्मीदवाराें के नामांकन रद्द हाेने के मामले में जिला प्रशासन और कांग्रेस पर लगाए आराेप

भाजपा ने जिला प्रशासन की निष्पक्षता पर सवाल उठाए है। आराेप है कि पक्षपातपूर्ण तरीके से भाजपा उम्मीदवारों के फार्म कैंसल कराए। जबकि कायदा यह था कि प्रशासन उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन में दी गई जानकारी की सही व्याख्या करता।

उम्मीदवारों ने जो फार्म भरे थे उसकी छंटनी में पूरी तरह से निष्पक्षता व पारदर्शिता का अभाव रहा है। बुधवार को भाजपा के चुनावी कार्यालय में पत्रकार वार्ता में जिला अध्यक्ष इंद्रा चौधरी ने यह बात कही। उन्होंने प्रशासन पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि उम्मीदवारों में फार्म भरने के लिए किसी तरह से कोई हेल्प डेस्क नहीं बनाई गई।

छोटी-छोटी बातों के लिए उम्मीदवारों के फार्म रिजेक्ट कर दिए। सुनवाई का कोई मौका नहीं दिया। उम्मीदवारों की आखिरी सूची जारी करने का समय शाम पांच बजे का होता है, लेकिन रात आठ बजे बाद अन्तिम सूची जारी की गई। इतनी देर बाद अन्तिम सूची जारी करना इस बात पर संदेह पैदा करती है कि इसमें निष्पक्षता नही थी। उन्होंने कांग्रेस पर साजिश के आरोप जड़े।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि बैक डोर एंट्री के लिए यह तरीका अपनाया। क्योंकि कांग्रेस को लगने लगा है कि जनता चुनावों में उसे नकारने में लगी है। सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड के पूर्व अध्यक्ष प्रेम सिंह बाजौर ने कहा कि नीमकाथाना में विधायक ने जिला परिषद चुनावों में कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार को शाम 6 बजे ही माला पहनाकर स्वागत कर दिया। जो इस बात को दर्शाता है कि इसमें प्रशासन व कांग्रेस शासन की मिलीभगत है। क्योंकि देर रात उम्मीदवारों की अंतिम सूची जारी होती है।

बाजाैर ने सवाल किया कि आखिर क्या वजह रही कि विधायक को दो घंटे पहले ही भाजपा उम्मीदवार का नामांकन निरस्त होने की जानकारी मिल गई। बाजौर ने दावा किया कि जिला परिषद चुनावों में भाजपा 24 सीटों पर जीतकर जिला प्रमुख बनायेगी।

प्रशासन पूरी तरह से कांग्रेस शासन के दबाव में काम किया है। भाजपा इस मनमानी को लेकर जनता की अदालत में जाएगी। जनता उनकी मनमानी के खिलाफ फैसला करेगी। प्रेसवार्ता में पूर्व मंत्री बंशीधर बाजिया, किसान मोर्चा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष हरिराम रणवां, पूर्व विधायक रतनलाल जलधारी, गोरधन वर्मा, जिला महामंत्री भंवरलाल वर्मा, दिनेश जोशी, मीडिया प्रभारी जितेंद्र माथुर मौजूद रहे।

प्रशिक्षण से अनुपस्थित रहने वाले 39 कार्मिकों को कारण बताओ नोटिस

जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति के चुनाव प्रशिक्षण से अनुपस्थित 39 कार्मिकों को जिला निर्वाचन विभाग ने कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है। कार्यवाहक उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी जे.पी बुनकर ने बताया कि बुधवार को अनुपस्थित रहने वाले 24 पीओ व 15 एपीओ को कारण बताओं नोटिस जारी किया गया है।

निर्वाचन प्रावधानों का उल्लंघन करने पर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अविचल चतुर्वेदी ने अनुपस्थित कार्मिकों पर अनुशासनात्मक कार्यवाही के निर्देश भी दिए हैं। प्रशिक्षण के दूसरे दिवस को प्रशिक्षण में सीकर पीओ 8-एपीओ 4, दांता पीओ 2-एपीओ 3, लक्ष्मणगढ़ पीओ 2-एपीओ 3,फतेहपुर पीओ 1-एपीओ 1, नीमकाथाना पीओ 2-एपीओ 1, श्रीमाधोपुर पीओ 7, खण्डेला पीओ 2-एपीओ 3 प्रशिक्षण से अनुपस्थित रहे।

