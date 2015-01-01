पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्नेह मिलन:कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन में भाजपा नेताओं ने कांग्रेस सरकार को जनता से धोखा करने वाली बताया

पाटन
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं का दीपावली स्नेह मिलन समारोह शुक्रवार को कस्बे के एमएम मैरिज गार्डन में हुआ। सम्मेलन में भाजपा नेताओं ने राज्य की कांग्रेस सरकार को जमकर कोसा। वक्ताओं ने कांग्रेस सरकार को जनता से धोखा करने वाली बताया।

सांसद सुमेधानंद सरस्वती ने कहा कि विधानसभा चुनावों में कांग्रेस ने जनता को जाति और धर्म के आधार पर लड़ाकर तथा रोजगार भत्ता, युवाओं को रोजगार, किसानों की कर्ज माफी जैसे झूठे वादे कर सत्ता हासिल कर ली, लेकिन एक भी वादा पूरा नहीं किया। पूर्व विधायक प्रेमसिंह बाजौर ने कहा कि कांग्रेस विधायक ने नीमकाथाना में एक भी विकास कार्य नहीं करवाया, जबकि भाजपा द्वारा किए गए कार्यों को अपने द्वारा किया हुआ बताकर झूठ फैला रहे हैं।

बाजौर ने अधिकारियों पर सत्ताधारी दल के नेताओं के दबाव में भाजपा के उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन फार्म रद्द करने का आरोप लगाया। कार्यक्रम को पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष विष्णु चेतानी, जिला भाजपा ओबीसी मोर्चा सांवलराम यादव, पूर्व विधायक फूलचंद गुर्जर, मंडल अध्यक्ष विकास यादव, जिला उपाध्यक्ष दौलतराम गोयल, पूर्व प्रधान संतोष गुर्जर, पाटन सरपंच मनोज चौधरी, केदार सैनी, राजपुरा सरपंच मुकेश मीणा, एडवोकेट रामसिंह गुर्जर समेत अनेक नेताओं ने संबोधित किया। नीमकाथाना | पंचायतीराज चुनाव के पहले चरण में होने वाले नीमकाथाना समिति व जिला परिषद सदस्यों के चुनावों को लेकर शुक्रवार को भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं का स्नेह मिलन हुआ। सांसद स्वामी सुमेधानंद सरस्वती ने कहा, भाजपा अपनी योजनाओं व कार्यकर्ताओं के बलबूते जिला परिषद व पंचायत समित चुनाव में जीत दर्ज करेगी।

प्रदेश में कांग्रेस सरकार की गलत नीतियों से लोग परेशान हैं। पूर्व विधायक प्रेमसिंह बाजौर ने जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति वार्डों में कार्यकर्ताओं से चुनावी जीत के लिए हर संभव प्रयास करने पर जोर दिया। स्नेह मिलन सभा को पूर्व विधायक फूलचंद गुर्जर, जिला उपाध्यक्ष दौलतराम गोयल, विष्णु चेतानी, सुभाष मिठारवाल आदि ने संबोधित किया। इस मौके पर नीमकाथाना पंचायत समिति के सभी प्रत्याशियों का सम्मान किया गया। स्नेहमिलन में नीमकाथाना पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के कार्यकर्ता व पदाधिकारी शामिल हुए।

