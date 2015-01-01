पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:बोलेरो लूटी, पलटी तो पैदल भागने लगे दोनों आरोपी, पुलिस ने दौड़कर पकड़ा

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • नवलगढ़ रोड की घटना, दो युवकों से मारपीट कर लूटी थी बोलेरो कैंपर

कुड़ली गांव में बाेलेराे कैंपर लूटने का मामला सामने आया है। सुबह 10.20 बजे हुई वारदात के बाद पुलिस ने दाेनाें आराेपियाें का कई किमी दूर तक पीछा किया। गाड़ी पलटने के बाद दाेनाें लुटेरे पैदल भागने लगे। पुलिस ने तीन किमी पीछा कर दोनों आरोपी अंकुश जाट पुत्र नरेंद्र चाहर निवासी पीचानवा व सचिन पुत्र देवेंद्र नेहरा निवासी झुंझुनूं को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

उद्योग नगर थानाधिकारी पवन चौबे ने बताया कि दाेनाें आराेपी लूट के इरादे से एक दिन पहले ही सीकर काेचिंग करने वाले अपने साथी के पास आए थे। साथी से कहा कि वे भी यहां काेचिंग करेंगे। एक दिन दाेनाें उसके पास रुके रहे और साेमवार सुबह रैकी करके बाेलेराे कैंपर का पैदल पीछा किया। यहां कुड़ली से आजाद नगर नवलगढ़ राेड पर आया प्रकाश याेगी दुकान से आटा ले रहा था। उसका एक साथी दिनेश गाड़ी में बैठा था।

दाेनाें ने आते ही उसके साथ मारपीट शुरू कर दी और उसकाे गाड़ी से नीचे पटक कर गाड़ी लेकर नवलगढ़ की तरफ ले गए।पीड़िताें ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। यहां से झुंझुनूं पुलिस काे मैसेज कर नाकाबंदी करवाई। इसके बाद पुलिस की दाे टीमों ने आरोपियों का पीछा किया।मुकंदगढ़ से आगे पुलिस काे देखकर दाेनाें लुटेरे गाड़ी काे टाेल से पहले ही वापस घुमाकर सिरियासर कला की तरफ घूम गए।

कला माेड पर बोलेरो कैंपर पलट गई। लुटेरे गाड़ी काे छाेड़कर पैदल ही खेताें में भाग गए। झुंझुनूं पुलिस भी माैके पर पहुंच गई। कांस्टेबल दुर्गाराम और देवीलाल ने तीन किलाेमीटर तक पीछा कर दोनों आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया। दाेनाें आराेपियाें काे मंगलवार काे काेर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।
काेचिंग के बहाने एक दिन पहले साथी के पास ठहरे और रैकी की, तीसरे साथी की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस
पूछताछ में सामने आया कि अंकुश व सचिन दोस्त हैं। दोनों 20-20 साल के हैं। सचिन गाड़ी भगाने में एक्सपर्ट है। पुलिस काे आशंका है कि इन्हाेंने गैंग बना रखी है। पुलिस इनके तीसरे साथी काे दबाेचने का प्रयास कर रही है। दाे महीनाें के दाैरान जिले से 12 वाहन चाेरी हाे चुके हैं।
एसपी ने की इनाम की घाेषणा

लूट के दाेनाें आराेपी अंकुश और सचिन काे पकड़ कर लूट का खुलासा करने वाले कांस्टेबल दुर्गाराम और देवीलाल काे एसपी ने इनाम देने की घाेषणा की है। कांस्टेबल दुर्गाराम ने गत दिनाें पहले बैंक में डकैती करने पहुंचे आराेपी काे भी रीकाे तिराहे के पास दबाेच लिया था।

