अंतिम विदाई:बीपीसीएल ने सौरभ को माना वॉरियर अंतिम संस्कार में गॉर्ड ऑफ ऑनर

सीकर6 घंटे पहले
  • अजमेर में ड्यूटी के दौरान पेट्रोल पंप पर हादसे में झुलसने के बाद निधन
  • बीपीसीएल टीम ने सम्मान देकर जताई संवेदनाएं

अजमेर के परबतपुरा क्षेत्र में पेट्रोल पंप पर लगी आग में झुलसे सीकर के बेटे बीपीसीएल में सहायक प्रबंधक सौरभ जैन का रविवार को निधन हो गया था। शाम को सीकर के मोचीवाड़ा स्थित मोक्ष धाम में उनके अंतिम संस्कार में बीपीसीएल की इंटरनल गॉर्ड ने गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया। इस अवसर पर कंपनी के उच्चाधिकारी भी उपस्थित रहे। कंपनी की और से जारी शोक संदेश में कहा गया कि वे 16 जून 2014 से सेवारत थे। उनके साथियों ने कर्त्तव्य परायणता के साथ सेवा के दौरान जान गंवाने पर पुष्प चक्र अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि दी।

सौरभ के पिता सुकेश कुमार जैन झुंझुनूं में पोक्सो कोर्ट में जज हैं। वह इकलौता पुत्र था। गौरतलब है कि 30 वर्षीय बीपीसीएल अधिकारी सौरभ जैन शुक्रवार को अजमेर के परबतपुरा क्षेत्र में एक पेट्रोल पंप पर हुए हादसे में झुलस गए थे। सौरभ कंपनी की ओर से सेफ्टी इंचार्ज के तौर पर वहां ड्यूटी पर थे। वे मूलत: सीकर के रहने वाले थे। सौरभ की शादी चार साल पहले हुई थी। उनके एक साल का बेटा और तीन साल की बेटी है। सौरभ की एक छोटी बहन है। मंगलवार को बजाज रोड स्थित जैन भवन में आयोजित उनकी शोक सभा में परिजनों, शहरवासियों, समाज बंधुओं व न्यायिक जगत से जुड़े लोगों ने संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की।

