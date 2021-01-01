पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:बहन की माैत पर भाई ने लगाए हत्या के आराेप, पुलिस ने पति काे किया गिरफ्तार

सीकर2 दिन पहले
शीतला चाैक निवासी विवाहिता नंदिनी की माैत पर उसके भाई मनाेहरलाल साेनी ने उसकी हत्या हाे जाने के आराेप लगाए हैं। इधर, भाई की ओर से मुकदमा दर्ज कराने के बाद पुलिस ने नंदिनी के पति अजीत साेनी काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है और उससे घटना के बारे में पूछताछ कर रही है। शीतला चाैक निवासी मनाेहरलाल ने बताया कि उसकी बहन नंदिनी की शादी फरवरी 2019 में अजीत पुत्र राेशनलाल साेनी निवासी प्रागपुरा जयपुर के साथ हुई थी। परिवार वालाें ने शादी के दाैरान उसके ससुराल वालाें की जायज-नाजायज सभी मांग पूरी की। फेराें के समय भी कार की डिमांड की।

असमर्थ हाेने के बावजूद वह मांग भी पूरी कर दी गई थी। लेकिन, फिर भी उसकी बहन का पति अजीत और उसकी मां-पिता तथा देवर व ननद उसकाे और दहेज लाने के लिए प्रताड़ित करने लगे। इसके बाद 17 जनवरी काे उसके पास बहन के ससुराल वालाें का फाेन आया कि नंदिनी ने फांसी लगा ली है। उसे वह अस्पताल लेकर जा रहे हैं।

वहां उसकी माैत हाे गई। पीड़ित मनाेहरलाल का आराेप है कि उसकी बहन ने आत्महत्या नहीं की, उसकी हत्या की गई है। जिसका मुकदमा उन्हाेंने जयपुर प्रागपुरा थाने में दर्ज कराया। पुलिस ने उसके पति अजीत काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। मामले में नंदिनी की सास, ससुर और देवर तथा ननद पर अभी तक कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है।

