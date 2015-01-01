पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sikar
  धन तेरस:95 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का कारोबार धनतेरस पर

धन तेरस:95 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का कारोबार धनतेरस पर, सड़कों पर उतरे 3 हजार से ज्यादा नए वाहन, शुभ मुहूर्त में चांदी के सिक्के और बर्तनों की जमकर खरीदारी हुई

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
धनतेरस के मौके पर बाजार में जमकर खरीदारी हुई। खरीदारों से बाजार गुलजार हो गया। करीब ढाई हजार दोपहिया और 550 चौपहिया वाहन सड़कों पर उतरे। खरीदारी की भीड़ उमड़ने से दिनभर बाजार में जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। मुख्य बाजार में वाहनों के प्रवश पर रोक के बावजूद दिनभर जाम की स्थिति बनी रही।

कारोबारियों के अनुसार, व्हीकल, सर्राफा, बर्तन, इलेक्ट्रिक व कपड़ा मार्केट में करीब 95 करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार हुआ। व्यापारियों के मुताबिक कोरोना काल में लंबे समय बाद बाजार में ग्राहकी देखने को मिली। लोगों ने शुभ मुहूर्त में खरीदारी की। सर्राफा, बर्तन और इलेक्ट्रिक बाजार में खरीदारी का सबसे ज्यादा दबाव रहा। व्हीकल शोरूम में देर रात तक वाहनों की डिलीवरी होती रही। वहीं कपड़ा मार्केट में ब्रॉडेड शोरूम में खासी भीड़ उमड़ी रही।

रोशनी से सजा बाजार
दीपावली के स्वागत में बाजार रोशनी से चमक उठा। लंबे समय बाद बाजार में चहल पहन नजर आई। कारोबार से व्यापारियों के चेहरे पर भी खुशी नजर आई। बाजार में जगह-जगह स्वागत द्वार सजाए गए। शाम को लोगों दीपदान कर रंगोली सजाई।
नए नोटों की मांग बढ़ी
पूजन के लिए नए नोटों मांग रही। बैंकों में नए नोट लेने वाले लोग पहुंचते रहे। शॉर्टेज होने के कारण नए नोट नहीं मिल पाए। हालांकि बाजार में नए नोटों की ब्लैक होती रही। 10 रुपए के नोट की गड्‌डी के ही 1100 से 1200 रुपए वसूलते रहे।
दुकानों पर नहीं थे पटाखे
इस बार पटाखों पर रोक होने से बाजार में सजावटी सामान की खरीदारी ज्यादा हुई। घंटाघर इलाके में पटाखों की दुकानों पर पोस्टर, गुब्बारे सहित अन्य सजावटी सामान खरीदने वालों की भीड़ जमा रही। क्योंकि इन दुकानों पर इस बार पटाखे नहीं थे।

