दांतारामगढ़ की घटना:लड़की दिखाने प्रयागराज बुलाया, युवती के अपहरण का आरोप लगा लोगों को बंधक बनाया, साढ़े तीन लाख रुपए मांगे

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • 1 लाख देने पर छत्तीसगढ़ में छोड़ा
  • दांतारामगढ़ कस्बे के हैं पीड़ित, सोने की चेन, अंगूठी, सभी के एंड्रॉयड फोन छीन लिए
  • सोमवार रात एमपी व छत्तीसगढ़ के जंगलों में घुमाया

कस्बे के एक युवक को शादी के लिए लड़की दिखाने के लिए यूपी के प्रयागराज (इलाहबाद) लेजाकर आरोपियों ने एक फरवरी को युवाओं को बंधक बनाकर एक लाख रुपए और सभी के एंड्रॉयड फोन व सोने की चेन छीन लिए और दो फरवरी को छत्तीसगढ़ के जंगलों में छोड़ दिया। पीड़ित दांतारामगढ़ थाने में मामला दर्ज कराने आया लेकिन मामला दर्ज नहीं हुआ।

पीड़ित कस्बे के कालूराम चौधरी ने बताया, करीब 500 से 600 किलोमीटर दूर मध्यप्रदेश व छत्तीसगढ़ के जंगलों में उनकी गाड़ी में लड़की को बैठाया। लड़की को गाड़ी में देखने के बहाने बैठाने के बाद लड़की के साथ आए लोगों ने युवती के अपहरण का आरोप लगाते हुए युवक सहित अन्य को बंधक बना लिया और साढ़े तीन लाख रुपए की मांग की।

कालूराम ने बताया कि उसके छोटे बेटे मोहित की शादी के लिए लड़की दिखाने के लिए बाय में पतासी बेचने वाले दलाल जोगेश माली की बात चौमू में यूपी निवासी मोहित उर्फ मंगल से हुई थी। मोहित ने जोगेश से लड़की दिखाने लिए ले जाने की बात कही। बाय निवासी जोगेश बाय से ही गाड़ी लेकर आया और युवक मोहित के पिता कालूराम चौधरी व आदर्श, रामबाबू व एक अन्य को साथ लेकर गाड़ी से प्रयागराज गए। युवक के भाई रोहित कुमार ने बताया कि प्रयागराज का नाम लेकर गए थे। पहले यह तय करके गये थे कि पहले केवल लड़की को देखेंगे। उसके बाद यहां पर आकर आगे की प्रक्रिया तय करेंगे। 31 जनवरी को यहां से कार से निकले।

छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर जिले में तेल के लिए 500 रु. देकर छोड़ा, दांतारामगढ़ में दर्ज नहीं हुआ मामला

सोमवार को प्रयागराज जाने के बाद जोगेश इन सभी को वहां 500 से 600 किलोमीटर रायपुर छत्तीसगढ के जंगलों में सोमवार को पूरी रात गाड़ी में जंगलों में घुमाया। सोमवार जंगल में जाने के बाद वहां पर खड़े एक दर्जन से अधिक लोगों ने लड़की को गाड़ी में बैठा दिया। कुछ दूर चलने के बाद लड़की का अपहरण कर दुष्कर्म कर ले जाने का आरोप लगा दिया। युवक व उसके पिता तथा अन्य तीन को बंधक बना लिया। बंधक बनाने के बाद युवक के पिता कालूराम को मोबाइल से उसके बड़े बेटे रोहित से साढ़े तीन लाख रुपए की डिमांड की।

इसके बाद रोहित ने 50 हजार रुपए अपने पिता के खाते में व 50 हजार रुपए एक बताए गए व्यक्ति के खाते में डलवाए। इसके बाद अपहरणकर्ताओं नें ढाई लाख रुपए की और मांग की। तो युवक के भाई रोहित ने कहा कि मेरे पिता गोली, बिस्किट व अन्य सामान बेचने की छोटी सी दुकान चलाते हैं। अब चाहे मारो या छोड़ो उसके पास इतने ही पैसे हैं। इसके बाद उन सभी को अपहरणकर्ताओ ने छोड़ दिया। 40 किलोमीटर तक वे लोग इनके साथ आए। यहां से गए पांचों लोगों के एंड्रॉयड फोन, सोने की चेन व अंगूठी, युवक के पिता की जेब से करीब 50 हजार रुपए छीन लिए।

40 किलोमीटर आने के बाद वे लोग वहां पर 500 रुपए देकर कहा कि अब डीजल डलवाकर चले जाओ। इन लोगों ने एक पेट्रोल पंप पर तेल डलवाया। दांतारामगढ़ से उसके बड़े बेटे रोहित ने पेटीएम से डीजल का पेमेंट किया। मंगलवार को वहां से रवाना होकर ये लोग बुद्धवार सुबह यहां पहुंचे। ये सभी लोग बात करने की स्थिति में भी नहीं हैं।

इन सभी को वहां बेल्ट आदि से बुरी तरह मारा-पीटा गया। एक दर्जन से अधिक लोगों के हाथ में चाकू, पिस्टल व हथियार थे। इनके साथ जोगेश तो आ गया। लेकिन चौमूं में पतासी बेचने वाला मोहित उर्फ मंगल इनके साथ गया था। वह युवक आरोपियों के साथ ही चला गया। पीड़ित गुरुवार को दांतारामगढ़ थाने में मामला दर्ज करने गए तो पुलिस ने कहा कि यह मामला यूपी है रिपोर्ट भी वहीं दर्ज होगी।

