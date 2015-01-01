पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:घर में घुसा चाेर, जाग हाेने पर मकान मालिक ने कमरे में बंद कर पुलिस काे साैंपा

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीकर शहर में सालासर राेड की घटना

चाेरी के लिए घर में घुसे चाेर काे जाग हाेने पर मकान मालिक ने कमरे में बंद कर दिया। बाहर से कमरा बंद कर वह पुलिस काे साथ लेकर आया और चाेर काे पकड़वा दिया। पुलिस पकड़ में आए चाेर से पूछताछ करने में जुटी है और मामले की जांच काेतवाली के हैडकांस्टेबल सुभाषचंद्र काे साैंप दी है। सालासर राेड स्वामियाें का माेहल्ला निवासी पप्पू स्वामी ने बताया कि वह काेर्ट में काम करता है।

रात काे एक बजे जब वह अपने मकान में साे रहा था। तब अचानक घर का दरवाजा खुलने की आवाज सुनी ताे वह नींद से जाग गया। देखा कि एक व्यक्ति चाेरी-चुपके एक मकान के एक कमरे में घुस रहा है। वह उठा और उस कमरे काे बाहर से बंद कर दिया और अपने दाेनाें बेटाें काे कमरे के बाहर पहरे के लिए छाेड़ दिया। ताकि चाेर बाहर नहीं निकल सके।

इसके बाद वह नजदीक स्थित चांदपाेल चाैकी पहुंचा। लेकिन, यहां किसी पुलिस वाले के बाहर नहीं निकलने पर वह काेतवाली थाने जाने लगा ताे सालासर राेड स्टैंड पर उसकाे पुलिस का गश्ती दल दिखाई देने पर उसने सारी घटना उनकाे बताई और गश्ती दल पीड़ित के साथ उसके घर पहुंचा।

यहां उसने बंद कमरे का गेट खाेलकर चाेर काे बाहर निकाला ताे मकान मालिक उसकाे पहचान गया। पप्पू स्वामी ने बताया कि कमरे में घुसा शख्स रद्दी इकट्ठी करने का काम भी करता है। इधर, मामले की जांच कर रहे हैड कांस्टेबल सुभाषचंद का कहना है कि आराेपी की दिमागी हालत ठीक नहीं बताई जा रही है। पुलिस ने बयान लिए हैं।

