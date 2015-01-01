पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कश्मीरी इफेक्ट:सर्द हवाओं ने 5 डिग्री गिराया पारा, फतेहपुर 4.5 डिग्री पर आया, सर्दी से छूटी कंपकंपी

सीकर18 मिनट पहले
कश्मीर में हो रही बर्फबारी का असर अब जिले पर नजर आ रहा है। चल रही सर्द हवा से न्यूनतम तापमान पांच डिग्री गिरकर 8 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया है, जबकि फतेहपुर में रात का पारा 4.5 डिग्री पर दर्ज हुआ। बर्फबारी और पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते हुई बूंदाबांदी के बाद सर्द हवाएं और तीखी हो गई है। इससे पहले कुछ इलाकों में कोहरा भी छाया।

कोहरा छाने से दृश्यता में काफी कमी रही। हाईवे पर तो हेडलाइट चलाने पर भी चालकों को वाहन चलाने में खासी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। आम जन जीवन भी काफी प्रभावित हुआ। लोग जहां देर से उठे, तो सूरज उगने के बाद भी गर्म कपड़े नहीं छोड़ रहे। धूप खिलने पर भी सर्द हवाओं के सामने बेअसर नजर आ रही है।

वहीं दिन में हालांकि धूप रही, लेकिन सर्द हवाओं ने तापमान गिरा दिया। 30 डिग्री से दो दिन में अधिकतम तापमान गिरकर 21.9 दर्ज हुआ है। सीकर शहर, पलसाना, अजीतगढ़, टोडा, नीमकाथाना सहित कई इलाकों में बूंदाबांदी तो कहीं हल्की बरसात होने से बीती रात को ही सर्दी का असर बढ़ गया था। जो सुबह होते-होते सर्द हवाओं के साथ और तेज हो गया।

मौसम वैज्ञानिकों की माने तो सोमवार से मौसम शुष्क रहेगा और दिन व रात के तापमान में अंतर कम होने लगेगा। शेखावाटी सहित प्रदेश में कई जगह कोहरा छाया रहेगा। हवाओं की रफ्तार बढऩे से सर्दी रहेगी। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर 24 घंटे बाद भी रहता है। जिससे आने वाले दिनों में सर्दी बढ़ेगी। तापमान में गिरावट व तेज सर्दी का दौर जारी रहा तो रबी की फसलों को फायदा होगा।

