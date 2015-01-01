पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूआईटी:10 गांवों में काटी गई कॉलोनी अवैध, यूआईटी ने चेताया : यहां न सड़क बनेगी, न बिजली-पानी के कनेक्शन होंगे

सीकर4 घंटे पहले
  • सचिव ने उपपंजीयक को चिठ्ठी लिखकर रजिस्ट्रियां रोकने के लिए कहा

अवैध कॉलोनियों और भूमाफियों पर शिकंजा कसने के लिए यूआईटी ने पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। यूआईटी ने 10 राजस्व ग्रामों के 37 खसरों में काटी गई अवैध कॉलोनियो को चिन्हित किया है। खातेदारों को नोटिस भिजवाए है। उप पंजीयक चिठ्ठी लिखकर रजिस्ट्रियां रोकने को कहा है।

यूआईटी ने चेताया है कि बिना परमिशन काटी गई कॉलोनियां कच्ची बस्ती का रूप लेंगी। क्यूंकि वहां न बिजली-पानी के कनेक्शन होंगे। न सड़कें बनाई जाएंगी। यह कॉलोनियां मास्टर प्लान और सेक्टर रोड नेटवर्क के अनुरूप नही थी। भूमाफियों ने इसकी यूआईटी से परमिशन भी नही ली।

अवैध कॉलोनी विकसित कर प्लाटिंग कर दी। यूआईटी ने इन अवैध कॉलोनियों में आमजन से खरीद फरोख्त नही करने की अपील की है। साथ ही उपपंजीयक को खसरा नंबर की सूची भेजकर रजिस्ट्री नही करने को कहा है। निगम को चिठ्ठी लिखकर अवैध कॉलोनियों में कनेक्शन जारी नहीं करने के लिखा है।
यूआईटी चलाएगी अभियान तोड़ेगी अवैध निर्माण

अवैध कॉलोनियों पर लगाम लगाने के लिए यूआईटी फिर से अभियान चलाएगी। अवैध कॉलोनियों में कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अवैध कॉलोनियों के निर्माण और सड़कों को तोड़ा जाएगा।

इन राजस्व गांवों में काट दी अवैध कॉलोनियां
भूमाफिया ने सीकर शहर व आसपास के 10 राजस्व गांवो में अवैध कॉलोनी काटी और अवैध निर्माण शुरू किया। इनमें सबलपुरा, गोकुलपुरा, देवीपुरा, राधकिशनपुरा, नानी, शिवसिंहपुरा, कुंडली, नला का बालाजी, दूजोद, चंदपुरा, ढाणी सालमसिंह, बजाज ग्राम के इलाकों में अवैध गतिविधि शुरू की।

जिनको यूआईटी ने अवैध बताया है। यूआईटी सचिव हरफूल पंकज का कहना है कि हमने लोगों को आगाह किया है कि वे अवैध कॉलोनियों में खरीद-फरोख्त नहीं करे। सर्वे में एक दर्जन गांवों में अवैध कॉलोनी और निर्माण की जानकारी सामने आई है। उन्हें नोटिस दिए है। लोगो से अपील है कि जिंदगी की कमाई भूमाफियों को नहीं लुटाए।

