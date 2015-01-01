पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:बिजली बिलों पर नगरीय उपकर हटाने की मांग की समिति ने

सीकर3 घंटे पहले
ग्राम पंचायतों में बसी कॉलोनियों पर भी बिल में नगरीय उपकर लगाकर ठग रहे हैं। उपभोक्ता सीकर शिवसिंहपुरा हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी को बसे हुए करीबन 25 वर्ष हो गए हैं। यह कॉलोनी ग्राम पंचायत के अधीन आती है परंतु बिजली निगम द्वारा जो बिल उपभोक्ता को जारी किया जाता है उसमें नगरीय उपकर लगाकर पैसे वसूल किए जाते हैं।

हाउसिंग बोर्ड विकास समिति के संरक्षक ओमपालसिंह शेखावत, अध्यक्ष राकेश पारीक ने बताया कि पदाधिकारियों ने अधिशासी अभियंता सीकर को ज्ञापन देकर उपभोक्ताओं से वसूली गई नगरीय उपकर की राशि वापस दिलाने की मांग की है। साथ ही आगामी बिलों में समायोजन करने की मांग की है।

नगरीय उपकर नगर परिषद के अधीन आने वाली कॉलोनियों में लगाया जाता है। इसके लिए न्यू हाउसिंग बोर्ड विकास समिति ने बिजली के आला अधिकारियों को पूर्व में ज्ञापन देकर नगरीय उपकर को हटाने की मांग कर चुके हैं। परंतु कोई सुनवाई नहीं की जा रही है।

वर्तमान में उपभोक्ता के पास जो बिल आया है उसमें भी नगरीय उपकर लगाकर बिल जारी किया गया है। समिति के अध्यक्ष राकेश पारीक ने बताया कि स्ट्रीट लाइट के पैसे हाउसिंग बोर्ड देता है। वहीं हाउसिंग बोर्ड ग्राम पंचायत शिवसिंहपुरा में आता है। यदि शीघ्र ही नगरीय उपकर को नहीं हटाया गया तो मजबूर होकर आंदोलन का रास्ता अपनाना पड़ेगा।

