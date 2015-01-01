पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायती राज चुनाव:जिला परिषद के वार्ड 18, 25 व 27 में कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित

सीकर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • क्योंकि यहां भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन रद्द हो गए थे, खंडेला पंचायत समिति में भी भाजपा को झटका, दो वार्डों से पार्टी प्रत्याशियों ने उठाया पर्चा

पंचायती राज चुनाव में बुधवार को कांग्रेस ने जिला परिषद के तीन वार्डों में खाता खोलते हुए श्रीगणेश किया। वार्ड 18 से आशा देवी, 25 से कैलाशचंद्र बोपिया व 27 से संतोष कुमार निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुए। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अविचल चतुर्वेदी ने इन्हें पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई।

एक दिन पहले जिला परिषद के चार वार्डों में भाजपा के नामांकन रद्द हो गए थे। इनमें से तीन वार्डाें में अन्य कोई प्रत्याशी नहीं होने से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो गए। वहीं जिला परिषद के बाद भाजपा को खंडेला पंचायत समिति में भी तगड़ा झटका लगा। यहां दो वार्डों से भाजपा प्रत्याशियों ने पर्चा उठा लिया। ऐसे में वार्ड 12 से विधायक की पुत्र वधु का सामना अब निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी होगा।

कई जगह पार्टी प्रत्याशियों के सामने कार्यकर्ता बागी होकर ताल ठोक रहे हैं। वहीं कई जगह पार्टी प्रत्याशियों को भीतरघाट का खतरा सताने लगा है। वहीं कई वार्डों में पार्टी प्रत्याशियों ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों से समझाईश कर फार्म उठावाने में भी कामयाब रहे। वार्ड सात से बसपा प्रत्याशी सरोज नेहरा ने अपना नामांकन वापस ले लिया।

नाम वापसी के दिन जिला परिषद में 13 अभ्यर्थियों तथा 12 पंचायत समितियों में 155 अभ्यर्थियों ने नामांकन वापस लिया। जिला परिषद में 39 वार्डों के लिए 121 अभ्यर्थी तथा 12 पंचायत समितियों के 310 वार्डों में 1029 अभ्यर्थी चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

तीन सदस्यों के निर्विरोध निर्वाचन के साथ कांग्रेस ने जिला परिषद में खाता खोला है। यह बढ़त बरकरार रहेगी। कांग्रेस जिला प्रमुख और पंचायत समितियों में एकजुटता के साथ प्रधान बनाएगी। भाजपा द्वारा बेबुनियाद आरोप लगाए जा रहे हैं।
पीएस जाट,
कार्यकारी जिलाध्यक्ष, कांग्रेस, सीकर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें