आज से फिर खुला खाटूश्याम मंदिर:8 माह बाद फिर खुला श्याम का दरबार, दर्शनों के लिए 2 हजार श्रद्धालुओं की व्यवस्था रहेगी

सीकर17 मिनट पहले
सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ मंदिर परिसर में दी जा रही एंट्री।
  • पहले दिन मंदिर में स्थानीय लोग ही दर्शन करने पहुंचे, जिन्हें आधार कार्ड दिखा के एंट्री दी गई

श्याम भक्तों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। बुधवार से खाटूश्याम मंदिर में दर्शनों के लिए खोल दिए गए। अब यहां ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन के आधार पर ही दर्शन होंगे। हालांकि पहले दिन मंदिर में स्थानीय लोग ही दर्शन करने पहुंचे। जिन्हें आधार कार्ड दिखा के एंट्री दी गई। आधार कार्ड की व्यवस्था सिर्फ स्थानीय लोगों के लिए की गई है।

बाबा श्याम के दर्शनों के लिए 2 हजार श्रद्धालुओं की व्यवस्था रहेगी। प्रशासन की ओर से मंदिर खोलने के लिए परमिशन मिलते ही श्रद्धालुओं की ज्यादा भीड़ नहीं हो, इसके लिए कमेटी की ओर से ऑनलाइन बुकिंग दर्शन सिस्टम शुरू किया है। गौरतलब है कि लॉकडाउन के बाद से मंदिर पूरी तरह बंद है।

श्रद्धालु घर बैठे ही ऑनलाइन बुकिंग कर पाएंगे। रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद ही बाबा श्याम के दर्शन कर सकेंगे। एक चरण के दर्शन के बाद मंदिर परिसर, मेला ग्राउंड आदि को सैनिटाइज करवाया जाएगा।श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ न हो, मंदिर में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मेंटेन रहे, इसके लिए 2 गज की दूरी पर सर्कल बनवाया जा रहा है।

मंदिर के दर्शन करने पहुंचे श्रद्धालु।
मंदिर के दर्शन करने पहुंचे श्रद्धालु।

इन नियमों का करना होगा पालन

दर्शन की व्यवस्था 4 चरणों में रहेगी। एक स्लॉट में अधिकतम 90 श्रद्धालु होंगे। हर श्रद्धालु को दर्शन के लिए 20 सेकंड दिए जाएंगे। बिना मास्क प्रवेश नहीं मिलेगा, माला प्रसाद पर रोक रहेगी, दंडवत नहीं कर पाएंगे, सभामंडल से ही दर्शन कर पाएंगे।

ऐसे होगी बुकिंग

श्रद्धालु मंदिर की वेबसाइट http://www.khatushyam.in पर प्रकिया के प्रारंभ होने के बाद ऑनलाइन बुकिंग का लिंक मिलेगा। इसमें उम्र के अनुसार रजिस्ट्रेशन होगा। इसमें 10 साल से कम और 60 साल से ज्यादा के भक्त का रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं हो पाएगा। इसमें आधार व मोबाइल नंबर, ईमेल अपडेट करना होगा। आप परिवार के साथ आ रहें, तो एड मेंबर करके उनका आधार व मोबाइल नंबर देना होगा। आपको रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर मिल जाएगा। इसके बाद मेला ग्राउंड पर बने पाइंट पर मोबाइल पर मिले रजिस्ट्रेशन को दिखाने के बाद ही प्रवेश मिल पाएगा। एनआरआई दर्शनार्थियों के कोविड की जांच रिपोर्ट मांगी जा सकती है, जो तीन हफ्तों से पुरानी नहीं होगी।

स्थानीय लोगों को आधार कार्ड दिखाकर मिली एंट्री।
स्थानीय लोगों को आधार कार्ड दिखाकर मिली एंट्री।

स्थानीय लाेगाें को आधार कार्ड से हाे पाएंगे दर्शन

खाटूश्यामजी के स्थानीय लोगों को आधार कार्ड से प्रत्येक दिन मंदिर कमेटी द्वारा नीयत एक घंटे में दर्शन की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। मंदिर परिसर से बाहर पर्किंग व्यवस्था, मंदिर प्रवेश के लिए मार्ग का निर्धारण, सोशल डिस्टेंस एवं कोविड गाइड लाइन की पालना उपखंड अधिकारी दांतारामगढ़, अधिशासी अधिकारी नगरपालिका एवं खाटूश्यामजी पुलिस थाना द्वारा समन्वय स्थापित करते हुए सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। अध्यक्ष शंभू सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि रविवार एकादशी, द्वादशी को भीड़ की संभावना देखते हुए मंदिर को बंद रखने रखा जाएगा। इस बार भक्तों को गृर्भग्रह तक नहीं जा पाएंगे।

