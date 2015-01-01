पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सींव का विवाद:चचेरे भाई ने कुल्हाड़ी मारी, चाचा ने पत्नी-मां से मारपीट की

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
धाेद में मारपीट के बाद घायल महिला व अजीत।
  • धाेद इलाके की घटना, मारपीट करने वाले पिता और पुत्र हिरासत में

जमीन की सींव की बात काे लेकर मारपीट हो गई। इसमें चचेरे भाई ने रिश्ते में भाई लगने वाले के सिर पर कुल्हाड़ी से वार कर दिया, जबकि चाचा ने उसकी पत्नी अाैर मां के सिर में लाठी मारकर उन्हें लहूलुहान कर दिया। तीनाें घायलाें काे एसके अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। धाेद थाना पुलिस ने बताया कि धाेद निवासी बजरंग ने रिपाेर्ट दी है। परिवादी बजरंग का कहना है कि दाे दिन पहले जमीन की सींव उसके भाई मूलसिंह ने काट दी थी। इस दाैरान पत्नी बाला ने उसेे पत्थरों से डरा दिया था। आराेप है कि उसी का बदला लेने के लिए साेमवार सुबह उसका छाेटा भाई मूलसिंह अपने बेटे सुरेश के साथ परिवार के लाेगाें काे लेकर उसके घर पहुंचा।

बदसलूकी की ताे उसका बेटा अजीत बचाने आया, तभी मूलसिंह के बेटे सुरेश ने उसके सिर पर कुल्हाड़ी मार दी। आराेप है कि उसके भाई मूल ने उसकी पत्नी बाला और पुत्रवधु सराेज काे लाठी मारकर घायल कर दिया। तीनाें को अस्पताल में भर्ती किया है। धाेद थानाधिकारी अमित नागाैरा ने बताया कि हमला करने वाले मूलसिंह और उसके बेटे सुरेश काे हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है।

