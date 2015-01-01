पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुखद:आबूधाबी में 10 माह पूर्व लापता हुए दांतारामगढ़ के युवक की हत्या, कंपनी से ढाई सौ किमी दूर सड़क पर टुकड़ों में मिला शव

हीरालाल रैगर
  • एक महीने पहलीे हुई थी हीरालाल की हत्या और कंपनी ने परिजनों को अब दी सूचना, आज आ सकता है शव
  • विधायक, सांसद, एसपी, कलेक्टर, विदेश मंत्री, एंबेसी तक गुहार लगा चुकी थी पत्नी

आबूधाबी में 10 माह पूर्व लापता हुए कस्बे के 35 वर्षीय युवक की वहां हत्या कर दी गई। उसका शव 10 महीने बाद कंपनी से 250 किमी दूर सड़क पर टुकड़ो़ं में पड़ा मिला। शव सोमवार को यहां आने की संभावना है। जानकारी के अनुसार कस्बे के वार्ड 17 निवासी हीरालाल रैगर (35) पुत्र नाथूलाल 17 वर्षों से आबूधाबी की अजझब्बार कंपनी में काम रहा था।

वह 20 जनवरी 2020 को वहां अपने रूम से कंपनी में जाते वक्त लापता हो गया। आबूधाबी पुलिस को 10 माह बाद एक नवंबर को कंपनी से 250 किमी दूर सड़क पर शव पड़ा मिला। उसकी हत्या इतनी बेरहमी से की गई कि सिर व कमर को अलग कर दिया गया। कंपनी में उसके साथ काम करने वाले युवक ने सूचना 15 नवंबर को परिजनों को दी। कंपनी को एक नवंबर को शव मिला, जबकि पोस्टमार्टम में उसकी हत्या 14 या 15 अक्टूबर को होना बताया जा रहा है। कंपनी ने परिजनों काे एक माह बाद 15 नवंबर को सूचना दी है। हीरालाल की पत्नी सरस्वती देवी की 19 जनवरी को रात्रि में उससे बात हुई थी। हीरालाल ने पत्नी को बताया था कि वह दो चार दिन में वापस गांव आ रहा है। इसके बाद 20 जनवरी के बाद से ही मोबाइल स्वीच ऑफ बता रहा था।

रूम में उसके साथ रहने वालों से परिजनों ने बात की तो उन्होंने बताया कि वह वापस शाम को रूम में नहीं आया और कंपनी का कहना है कि वह उस रोज कंपनी में नहीं आया। पिछले 10 माह से उसकी पत्नी, उसकी दो लड़कियां व एक लड़का एवं परिवार के लोग मानसिक प्रताड़ना झेल रहे हैं। उसकी पत्नी सदमे से बीमार हो गई है। परिजनों को कहना है कि 15 दिन तक सड़क के पास पड़े शव को किसी ने नहीं देखा, ये कैसे हो सकता है। कंपनी ने उसे पहले फरार घोषित कर दिया था। अब उसकी हत्या की बात कह रही है। शव के साथ नेछवा का एक युवक भी आ रहा है। परिजन शव लाने दिल्ली गए हुए हैं।

विधायक, सांसद, एसपी, कलेक्टर, विदेश मंत्री, एंबेसी तक गुहार लगा चुकी थी पत्नी
मृतक की पत्नी सरस्वती देवी पिछले 10 महीनों से दांतारामगढ़ के विधायक वीरेन्द्र सिंह, सांसद सुमेधानंद सरस्वती, कलेक्टर, एसपी, मुख्यमंत्री, विदेश मंत्रालय, विदेश मंत्री तक अपने पति को ढूंढ़ने की गुहार लगा चुकी है, लेकिन किसी ने भी महज औपचारिकता के अलावा कुछ नहीं किया। अपने परिवार को पालने के लिए विदेश गए पति की तलाश करने के लिए पत्नी थक हारकर बीमार रहने लग गई। आखिर अब उसकी हत्या की सूचना मिली है। यदि समय रहते अधिकारी व जनप्रतिनिधि अपना काम करते तो शायद युवक आज जिंदा रहता।

