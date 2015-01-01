पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राशी:राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में 1326 प्रकरणों का किया निस्तारण, 7.21 कराेड़ के अवाॅर्ड पारित

सीकर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्री लिटिगेशन एवं न्यायालयों में लंबित 3716 प्रकरणों की सुनवाई की, 1326 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण, सीकर के तत्वावधान में शनिवार को ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा समितियों रींगस, नीमकाथाना, दांतारामगढ़, श्रीमाधोपुर, फतेहपुर, लक्ष्मणगढ़ तथा सीकर न्याय क्षेत्र के न्यायालयों में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें 22 बैंचों का गठन कर सभी प्रकार के राजीनामा योग्य आपराधिक मामले, सिविल प्रकृति के मामले, पारिवारिक मामले, बैंकों के ऋण वसूली मामलें, प्री-लिटिगेशन के मामलों की सुनवाई की गई। जिसके अन्तर्गत सीकर न्याय क्षेत्र में प्री लिटिगेशन एवं न्यायालयों में लम्बित 3716 प्रकरणों की सुनवाई की गई।

राजीनामे के माध्यम से 1326 प्रकरणों का मौके पर निस्तारण किया गया। इनमें कुल 72199211 रूपए के अवॉर्ड पारित किए गए। मोटर दुर्घटना विवाद अधिकरण में कुल 246 मामलों में से 87 मामलों का निस्तारण किया गया। जिनमें 51489000 रूपए अवॉर्ड पारित किए गए।
जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव जगतसिंह पंवार ने बताया कि कोविड-19 महामारी में सरकार द्वारा जारी गाईडलाइन को ध्यान में रखते हुए राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। पारिवारिक न्यायालय सीकर में कुल 186 पारिवारिक मामलों के प्रकरण रैफर किए गए। जिसमें से 71 प्रकरणों का आपसी समझाइश के माध्यम से निपटारा किया गया एवं 598500 के अवॉर्ड पारित किए गए।
प्री-लिटिगेशन बैंच पर प्रकरणों का निस्तारण
प्री-लिटिगेशन बैंच पर कुल 1142 मामलों में से 71 का निस्तारण किया गया। जिसमें कुल 3251636 रूपये के अवॉर्ड पारित किए गए। प्री-लिटिगेशन बैंच के सदस्यों द्वारा आपसी समझाईश कर विवाद का सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में निपटारा किया गया। प्री-लिटिगेशन बैंच पर बैंच सदस्य सुनील कुमार विश्नोई (एडीजे क्रम संख्या-1 सीकर) तथा अधिवक्ता राहुल पारीक, पुरूषोत्तम शर्मा, रफीक गौड़, रक्षा दोदराजका, पैरालीगल वॉलिन्टियर्स मधुसूदन शर्मा, नरेश शर्मा, सुरेन्द्र कुमार, श्रीराम सैनी, मनोज स्वामी तथा न्यायालय कमर्चारीगण मौजूद रहे। दोनों पक्षों की आपसी सहमति व राजीनामे से विवाद निपटाया जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें