डीसी की क्लास:संभागीय आयुक्त ने सीकर सीएमएचओ और आईसीडीएस डिप्टी डाइरेक्टर को चार्जशीट थमाई, कहा, टालमटोल बंद कर एक्शन में आए अफसर

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
जिलास्तर के अधिकारियों की मीटिंग लेते संभागीय आयुक्त - Dainik Bhaskar
जिलास्तर के अधिकारियों की मीटिंग लेते संभागीय आयुक्त
  • अजीतगढ़, पलसाना और खंडेला के कई कार्यालयों का किया दौरा

संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ समित शर्मा ने सीकर दौरे पर काम में लापरवाही बरतने पर सीएमएचओ और आईसीडीएस डिप्टी डायरेक्टर को चार्जशीट देने के लिए कलेक्टर को निर्देश दिए। वहीं विभागों से जुड़ी लोगों की परेशानी के बारे में बोलते हुए कहा कि एक दूसरे डिपार्टमेंट या कर्मचारियों पर टालने की नीति से बाज आकर एक्शन में आ जाए। हमें सीकर को बेहतर जिलों में शामिल करना है।

सीएमएचओ डॉ अजय चौधरी को चार्जशीट देने के पीछे कोरोना काल में डॉक्टर्स संगठन की एक मीटिंग में न सिर्फ पहुंचे, बल्कि उसमें भाषण भी दिया। इसका वीडियो भी डीसी ने मौके पर दिखाया। हालांकि सीएमएचओ का सफाई में कहना था कि जिला अरिस्दा की ओर से कार्यक्रम था। वॉरियर्स को प्रमोट करने के लिए वे उसमें शामिल हुए थे। डीसी शर्मा ने कहा कि जिस समय आप कार्यक्रम में भाषण दे रहे थे उस दौरान सरकार की गाइडलाइन में पचास से अधिक लोग जमा नहीं हो सकते थे। सीएमएचओ जैसे जिम्मेदार पद पर होते हुए सरकार के आदेश का उल्लंघन कर रहे थे। इस मामले में कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि मामले की जानकारी आते ही उन्होंने ने भी कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी कर दिया था।

वहीं रास्ते में आते हुए एक आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर भी कई अनियमितता मिली। जिसका जवाब जब आईसीडीएस की डिप्टी डाइरेक्टर सुमन पारीक नहीं दे पाई तो कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी से उन्हें चार्जशीट देने के लिए कहा। इतना ही नहीं किराए पर जिले में कितने आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर्स चल रहे है इसकी संख्या भी डीडी के पास नहीं थी। इससे नाराज होकर डीसी शर्मा ने चार्जशीट देने के लिए कलेक्टर से कहा।

इसके अलावा कलेक्ट्रेट में पार्किंग की दिक्कत को दूर करने, अतिक्रमण हटाने करने के लिए, सड़कों की खराब हालत को ठेकेदारों से सही कराने के लिए संबंधित डिपार्टमेंट के अधिकारियों को कहा। डीसी का साफ कहना है कि हमारा सब का मकसद जनता को ज्यादा से ज्यादा सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ मिल सकें, सरकार की मंशा के तहत लोगों की परेशानी दूर कर स​कें। इसमें कोई इफ बट नहीं होना चाहिए। काम को नहीं करने के लिए टालमटोल करने की बजाय मौजूदा संसाधनों से ही पूरा करने में जुट जाए।

वहीं एक महिला ने अपने पति को तलाशने की गुहार लगाई तो उसके पास मिले दस्तावेज में मामला जयपुर के करधनी थाने का है। इस पर डीसी शर्मा ने डीसीपी प्रदीपमोहन शर्मा से बात कर अपने मोबाइल से महिला की एफआईआर भेजी और उस पर जल्द ही कार्रवाई करने के लिए कहा। डीसीपी ने बताया कि मामला घरेलु विवाद का है। महिला का पति सीकर परिषद में सफाईकर्मी है। परिषद आयुक्त को दोनों से बात कर मामले को निपटाने के लिए कहा है।

वहीं हरे पेड़ों की कटाई, अवैध खनन, रास्तों के विवाद के मामले में कहा है कि इन मामलों में जल्द एक्शन में आ जाए, अगले दौरे से पहले इसमें सुधार नहीं आया तो इसकी जिम्मेदारी खुद की होगी। वहीं एक फर्जी नायब तहसीलदार की शिकायत भी जनसुनवाई में आई। सीकर में एसके अस्पताल में बाहरी दवाई में एक ही कंपनी की दवा लिखने को लेकर डीसी शर्मा ने नाराजगी जताई, कहा कि ऐसे मामलों में पीएमओ एक्शन क्यों नहीं ले रहे है। आप कार्रवाई करें नहीं तो कलेक्टर कार्रवाई करेंगे।

