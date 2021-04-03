पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:आपसी रंजिश के चलते दो पक्षों में मारपीट, दोनों ने मामला दर्ज कराया

सीकर5 घंटे पहले
रास्ते जाते हुए युवक को रोककर उसके साथ लात घूंसों से मारपीट की। पीड़िता की पत्नी उसे बचाने आई तो आरोपियों ने उसकी ओढ़नी उतार फेंकी व उसके साथ भी मारपीट की। पीड़ित पक्ष ने जान से मारने की धमकी देने का मामला दर्ज हुआ है। वहीं दूसरे पक्ष की ओर से भी दुर्गादेवी ने मारपीट का क्रॉस केस करवाया है।

दादिया थाना पुलिस ने बताया कि राजेंद्र मीणा निवासी कोलीड़ा ने मामला दर्ज करवाया है कि करीब डेढ़ साल पहले आरोपी गोपालराम के लड़के रमेश की शादी थी। पीड़ित की उक्त परिवार से अनबन होने के कारण उनके बीच रंजिश हो गई थी। राजेंद्र मीणा 2 फरवरी को शाम 6 बजे घर से दूध लेने के लिए जा रहा था। उसके साथ दुर्गा देवी व उसके पति गोपालराम मीणा ने बिना वजह उसके साथ गाली-गलौच शुरू कर दी। वह चिल्लाया तो उसकी पत्नी पुष्पा उसे बचाने के लिए दौड़कर आई। इस पर आरोपियों ने पुष्पा के साथ भी मारपीट की। मारपीट में पीड़ित की पत्नी के काफी चोट आई।

दूसरे पक्ष की ओर से दुर्गादेवी ने मामला दर्ज करवाया है कि वह शाम 6.15 बजे दूध लाने जा रही थी। इस पर देवर राजेंद्र पुत्र रामकुमार ने पीछे से गाली गलाैच की व मारपीट की। इसके बाद मुन्नी देवी, माेनू, चिन्नू लाठी लेकर आए और मारपीट करने लग गए। उसे बचाने के लिए उसके पति गाेपाल मीणा व बहू बचाव के लिए आए। पुलिस ने दाेनाें पक्षों के मामले दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की है।

