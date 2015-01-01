पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:डूंगजी जवाहरजी एवं बलजी भूरजी स्मृति पुरस्कार का वितरण किया

पाटोदा3 घंटे पहले
पाटोदा कस्बे के राजपूत चौक में सोमवार को डूंगजी जवाहरजी एवं बलजी भूरजी स्मृति पुरस्कार समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। रेवंतसिंह पाटोदा ने बताया गांव पाटोदा के गौरव डूंगजी जवाहरजी एवं बलजी भूरजी की स्मृति को चिरंजीवी बनाए रखने एवं उनकी महानता से प्रेरणा लेने के लिए पुरस्कार प्रारंभ किए गए।

इसमें अपने प्रयासों से गांव का नाम रोशन करने वाले दो व्यक्तियों को यह पुरस्कार दिया जाएगा। गांव की सेवा में अपना जीवन लगाने वाले को गणेशाजी पुरस्कार, गांव के युवाओं के लिए प्रेरक प्रतिभा को लोठ्याजी पुरस्कार व गांव के राजकीय विद्यालय के श्रेष्ठ विद्यार्थी को सामता जी पुरस्कार दिया जाएगा। इस बार का डूंगजी जवाहर पुरस्कार शिक्षाविद् गिरधारी लाल शर्मा को, बलजी भूरजी पुरस्कार कृषि वैज्ञानिक डा. उम्मेद सिंह शेखावत को, गणेशाजी पुरस्कार गोसेवक छोटू राम नायक, लोठ्याजी पुरस्कार नवचयनित आईईएस भरत कुमार शर्मा व सांमताजी पुरस्कार विद्यार्थी मुस्कान बानो को दिया गया।

पुरस्कार स्वरूप प्रथम दो को 11-11 हजार रुपए तथा शेष तीन को 5-5 हजार रुपए व प्रशस्ति पत्र दिया गया। पुरस्कार समिति के संयोजक बजरंग सिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि यह समारोह प्रतिवर्ष आयोजित किया जाएगा एवं साथ ही प्रतिभावान विद्यार्थियों के लिए छात्रवृत्ति भी प्रारंभ की जाएगी।

समारोह को गिरधारी लाल शर्मा, डा. उम्मेद सिंह, डा. कैलाश शर्मा, सुरेंद्र सिंह आदि ने संबोधित किया। समारोह में पुरस्कार समिति के सदस्य राजेंद्र सिंह, प्रदीप सिंह, भूपेंद्र सिंह, जितेंद्र सिंह के अलावा हनुमान सिंह, भंवर लाल मैनेजर, सरपंच महेंद्र ढाका, सीकर नगर परिषद पार्षद इन्द्र सिंह, राजेंद्र महला, सुमेर सिंह, रघुवीर सिंह, सुरजन सिंह आदि ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

