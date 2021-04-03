पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मां ने दो बेटियों के अपहरण का मुकदमा कराया:बड़ी बेटी बोली-अपहरण नहीं हुआ, मां ने दो बार शादी करा दी

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • मां ने दादिया पुलिस पर मामले में राजीनामे का दबाव बनाने का आरोप लगाया

दादिया थानाक्षेत्र की महिला ने अपनी एक बालिग व एक नाबालिग बेटी के अपहरण का मामला दर्ज कराया है। पीड़िता ने दादिया थाना पुलिस पर मामला दर्ज नहीं करने और राजीनामे का दबाव बनाने का आरोप लगाया है। वहीं दोनों लड़कियों ने अपने अपहरण की बात से इनकार किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार पीड़ित महिला का पति अन्य राज्य में काम करने गया हुआ है। उसने खेत में एक टीनशेड का मकान बना रखा है। इसमें वह और उसके 4 बच्चे रहते हैं।

एक लड़की 15 वर्ष और दूसरी 19 वर्ष की है और दो लड़के 10 व 12 साल के हैं। 2 फरवरी की शाम करीब 7 बजे अचानक पीड़िता के घर पर चार-पांच गाड़ियों में 20-25 महिला-पुरुष आए। ताराचंद गुर्जर, फूलचंद र्गुर, बंशीधर गुर्जर, महावीर गुर्जर, कुल्डाराम गुर्जर, कमला गुर्जर, आची देवी, भंवरी गुर्जर, माया गुर्जर, मनोहरी गुर्जर, प्रभूराम गुर्जर, गोरधन गुर्जर, रामपाल गुर्जर, मुकेश गुर्जर, फूलचंद गुर्जर पीड़िता के घर आ धमके। वे दोनों लड़कियों का अपहरण कर ले गए और लड़कियों की मां को भी रात को जोहड़े में पटक कर चले गए।
रात 3 बजे तक वह जोहड़े में पड़ी रही।
पीड़िता ने रिश्तेदारों और पति को फोन किया तब जाकर उसके घर पुलिस आई। रात 3 बजे वह थाना में भी गई लेकिन वहां उसकी कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई। थाने वालों ने उसे कहा कि राजीनामा कर लो लड़कियों का पता कर लेंगे। आरोपी जाते समय उसे जान से मारने की धमकी देकर गए। एसपी को दिए ज्ञापन के आधार पर दादिया थाना पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

दादा ने कहा-बहू ने पैसे लेकर पोती की अधिक उम्र के युवक से शादी की
लड़की के दादा ने कहा कि जब उनकी बहू ने बड़ी पोती की शादी भोजपुरा में कर दी तो पहले गुहाला वाले रिश्तेदार सोना व अन्य चीजें देने की मांग कर यहां आ गए। गांव के लोगों ने उनसे समझाइश की। इस पर उनकी बहू पुलिस के पास चली गईं। उसने गलत मामला दर्ज करवाया है। हाल ही में 27 जनवरी 2021 को उसकी बहू ने काफी रुपए लेकर बड़ी पोती की खंडेला के भोजपुरा में काफी उम्र के युवक से शादी कर दी थी।

लड़कियां दादा के पास, परिवादी पुलिस पर झूठे आरोप लगा रही है : थानाधिकारी
जांच अधिकारी दिलीपसिंह ने बताया कि दोनों लड़कियां अपने गांव में ही दादा के पास है। दोनों लड़कियों ने अपहरण की बात झूठी बताई है। पीड़िता पुलिस पर झूठे आरोप लगा रही है। पीड़िता की दोनों बेटियों की करीब 8-10 साल पहले गुहाला में दो लड़कों से शादी की गई थी। बड़ी लड़की ने बताया कि वह लड़का दिमागी रूप से कमजोर है। इसलिए वह वहां नहीं जाना चाहती है और न ही हाल ही में की शादी भोजपुरा में भी वह नहीं जाना चाहती है। दोनों लड़कियों के हमने लिखित में बयान दिए हैं कि उनका अपहरण नहीं हुआ। उनकी गांव में नहीं मिली इसलिए उसके बयान नहीं हो पाए।

