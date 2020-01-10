पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने प्रत्याशियों की सूची तैयार करने को लेकर दिए निर्देश

सीकर13 घंटे पहले
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अविचल चतुर्वेदी ने पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के निर्वाचनों में चुनाव लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की सूची (प्ररूप-5) एवं मतपत्रों का मुद्रण आयोग के नियमानुसार करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने संबंधित अधिकारियों को प्ररूप-5 तैयार करते समय अभ्यर्थियों के नाम का मिलान नाम निर्देशन पत्र से कर हिन्दी वर्णमाला के वर्णानुक्रम के अनुसार सही क्रम में अंकित करने, चुनाव चिन्हों का आवंटन नियम-29 एवं आयोग द्वारा जारी अधिसूचना के अनुसार करने, पंच एवं सरपंच के चुनाव में प्रुफ सत्यापन के लिए पंचायत समितिवार एक नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्ति करने तथा प्ररूप-5 के अनुासार मतपत्रों के मुद्रित कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

जिला नोडल स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी नियुक्त : पंचायत चुनाव के दौरान जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने आदेश जारी कर कोविड-19 गाईड लाईन की पालना के लिए मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी सीकर को जिला नोडल स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी नियुक्त किया है। नोडल स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी मतदान, प्रशिक्षण स्थलों पर सैनेटाईज, थर्मल स्क्रेनिंग, गलब्ज, मास्क की व्यवस्था के संबंध में सहायतार्थ व परामर्श करेंगे।

प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी नियुक्त : जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने चुनाव प्रकोष्ठ गठन में आंशिक संशोधन किया है। उन्होंने आदर्श आचार संहिता एवं अभाव अभियोग प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी सहायक कलेक्टर प्रतिभा को एवं सूचना एवं जनसंपर्क अधिकारी पूरण मल को सहायक प्रभारी अधिकारी नियुक्त किया है।

