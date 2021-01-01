पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीकर में बिजली चोरी कम:तीन साल में बिजली छीजत 20.45 से घट 12.90 पर आई, 12103 लाख राजस्व बढ़ा

सीकर3 घंटे पहले
  • एईएन कार्यालयों के कर्मचारियों की जिम्मेदारी तय करने से आया परिणाम, टीमों ने लगातार कार्रवाई की

बिजली छीजत और चोरी कम करने में सीकर सबसे आगे रहा है। तीन साल में धाेद, नीमकाथाना, फतेहपुर, रामगढ़ शेखावाटी के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में विजिलेंस की टीमों ने लगातार कार्रवाई की। एसई नरेंद्र गढ़वाल ने बिजली चोरी कम करने के लिए विजलेंस टीम को मजबूत करने के साथ ही एईएन कार्यालयों के अधिकारियों व कार्मिकों की जिम्मेदारी भी तय की। बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों को ग्रामीणों के साथ बैठक कर बिजली चोरी नहीं करने का अभियान चलाया। इसके चलते सीकर वृत्त में बिजली छीजत व बिजली चोरी में कमी आई। वहीं राजस्व में भी गत तीन साल में बेतहाशा वृद्धि दर्ज की।

सीकर वृत्त विभिन्न योजनाओं में ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में बिजली कनेक्शन जारी करने व कृषि कनेक्शन देने के चलते भी बिजली चोरी व छीजत में कमी आई है। बिजली निगम सीकर वृत्त में 2019 में 2415 और 2019-2020 में 10694 वीसीआर की कार्रवाई की गई। वहीं दिसंबर 2020 तक 7106 वीसीआर भरी गई। इससे -2018-2019 में 7.6 कराेड़ रुपए, वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-2020 में 11.23 करोड़ रुपए और दिसंबर 2020 तक 17.24 कराेड़ रुपए का राजस्व प्राप्त हुआ है। इसके चलते बिजली चोरी में भारी कमी आई है।

पिछले तीन वित्तीय वर्षों मेंं सीकर जिले में बिजली छीजत घटी और राजस्व बढ़ा
2018 में बिजली छीजत 20.45 प्रतिशत थी। वहीं 2018 में छीजत कम कर 18.23 और 2020 में और घट गई। दिसंबर 2020 में छीजत घटकर 12.90 रह गई है। पिछले तीन वित्तीय वर्षों में बिजली निगम के सीकर वृत्त के राजस्व में वृद्धि हुई है। 2018 में राजस्व 141128 लाख थी जो 2019 में 7176 लाख बढ़कर 148305 लाख रुपए हो गई। 2020 में सीकर वृत्त का राजस्व बढ़कर 160408 लाख रुपए हो गई है।
पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय योजना में सर्वाधिक बिजली कनेक्शन जारी किए गए
पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय ग्राम ज्योति योजना में सीकर जिले में 2019 में 4895 बीपीएल परिवारों को कनेक्शन दिए। अप्रैल 2020 से लेकर दिसंबर 2020 तक 509 बीपीएल परिवारों को घरेलू कनेक्शन दिए गए। वहीं सौभाग्य योजना में 27627 परिवारों को और दिसंबर 2020 तक 15642 परिवारों को घरेलू कनेक्शन जारी किए गए हैं। इसके साथ ही 2019 में 3442 और 2019-20 वित्तीय वर्ष में 682 और दिसंबर 2020 तक 538 कृषि कनेक्शन जारी किए गए हैं।

