जागरूकता:कर्मचारियों ने रैली निकालकर आमजन को मास्क लगाने का संदेश दिया, स्टीकर भी बांटे

लक्ष्मणगढ़2 दिन पहले
  • लक्ष्मणगढ़, फतेहपुर व खंडेला में नगर पालिका कार्मचारियों ने मास्क बांटे

नाे माॅस्क, नाे एंट्री अभियान के अंतर्गत साेमवार काे नगर पालिका की ओर से ईदगाह मस्जिद के पास मास्क बांटे गए। ईओ अशाेक कुमार चाैधरी व निवर्तमान पार्षद शबाना सैय्यद की अगुवाई में वार्ड की महिलाओं एवं बच्चियाें काे मास्क बांटकर कोरोना गाइड लाइन के अनुसार आपस में दूरी बनाए रखने, बार-बार हाथ धाेने तथा अनावश्यक भीड़-भाड़ से बचने की अपील की। इस अवसर पर पालिकाकर्मी हीरालाल दइया,जगन सिंह सहित अन्य कार्मिक उपस्थित थे। शबाना सैय्यद ने अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय की महिलाओं एवं बालिकाओं काे काेराेना से सम्बन्धित जानकारी दी।
फतेहपुर . नगर पालिका द्वारा रैली निकालकर कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के लिए कस्बेवासियों को जागरूक किया गया व मास्क तथा स्टीकर वितरित किए गए। ईओ नूर मोहम्मद खान ने बताया कि कनिष्ठ सहायक रोहित शर्मा व नीलेश जोशी के नेतृत्व में पालिका टीम ने आधार सुपर मार्केट के सामने, हिमाचल वूलन मार्केट, सिटी सेन्टर स्थित दुकानों सहित आस-पास क्षेत्र में व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठानों एवं राहगीरों को कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के लिए नो मास्क नो इंट्री की जानकारी दी गई। इस अवसर पर 625 मास्क एवं 425 स्टीकर वितरित किए गए।
खंडेला . नगर पालिका प्रशासन द्वारा नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान के तहत सोमवार को भी कस्बे में जागरूकता रैली निकाली गई। अधिशासी अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार वर्मा और सहायक अभियंता मनीष कुमावत के नेतृत्व में रैली निकाली गई। रैली के माध्यम से कर्मचारियों ने बिना मास्क के बाहर नहीं जाए, भीड़-भाड़ वाले स्थानों से दूर रहने का संदेश दिया।

इस दौरान बिना मास्क घूम रहे लोगों को मास्क भी दिए। अभियान में आंदोलन प्रभारी रोशनलाल शर्मा, नंदलाल नायक, रजनी कालीरावणा, तीज़ा चौधरी, छोटी सामोटा, संजीता छब्बरवाल, मोहम्मद शाहिद, मुकेश कुमावत, महेंद्र यादव, विक्रम वर्मा, सुरेंद्र गढ़वाल, नरेश कुमार मीणा आदि शामिल थे।

