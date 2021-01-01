पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इको क्लब की जिला स्तरीय ऑनलाइन मीटिंग:बारिश के पानी के संरक्षण का महत्व बताया

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
नेशनल ग्रीन कोर एवं राजस्थान राज्य भारत स्काउट गाइड की ओर से जल स्वावलंबन विषय पर समस्त इको क्लब की जिला स्तरीय ऑनलाइन मीटिंग हुई। मानव संसाधन एवं विकास सलाहकार पीएचईडी डॉक्टर संजय खीचड़ ने कहा कि अत्यधिक दोहन से धरातल का जल स्तर बहुत गिर गया है। जिसके कारण भूमि बंजर बनने लगती है।

वर्षा के जल संरक्षण द्वारा भूमि का जल स्तर बढ़ाया जा सकता है। पीएचईडी सहायक अभियन्ता संरोज कुमारी ने कहा कि जल जीवन के नाम से नया प्रोजेक्ट शुरू किया गया है। जिसका उद्देश्य प्रत्येक घर में पाइप लाइन द्वारा सुरक्षित एवं स्वच्छ पानी पहुंचाना है।

अभियंता एवं तकनीकी सलाहकर मोहसिन खान ने कहा कि पानी का सदुपयोग प्रत्येक व्यक्ति की व्यक्तिगत जिम्मेदारी बन गई है। सीओ स्काउट बसंत कुमार लाटा ने बताया कि इस अवसर पर जिले के स्थानीय संघ दांता, पलसाना सहित जिले के अन्य स्थानीय संघों से इको क्लब प्रभारी के रूप में विभिन्न विद्यालयों के 118 सदस्यों ने भाग लिया।

