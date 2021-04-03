पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खाटूश्याम मेले को कलेक्टर ने दी मंजूरी:भक्तों को आने से पहले मंदिर की वेबसाइट पर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा, कोविड-19 जांच की रिपोर्ट भी लानी होगी

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अभी मेले की तारीख तय नहीं की है। - Dainik Bhaskar
अभी मेले की तारीख तय नहीं की है।

सीकर के बड़े मेले को लेकर आखिरकार राहत भरी खबर है। कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद प्रदेश में सबसे बड़ा मेला लगने जा रहा है। हालांकि, इसमें कोविड गाइडलाइंस को लेकर सख्ती बरतने की बात कही जा रही है। लेकिन श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ मेला आयोजन प्रशासन के लिए किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं है।

खाटूश्याम में मेले को जिला प्रशासन ने आखिरकार कोविड गाइडलाइंस की पालना के साथ मंजूरी दे दी है। इसके तहत मेले में आने वाले लोगों को मंदिर की वेबसाइट पर रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाना जरूरी होगा। दर्शन वाले दिन से 72 घंटे की कोविड जांच रिपोर्ट भी लानी होगी। चेहरे पर मास्क जरूरी रहेगा। ऐसे तमाम नियमों के साथ इस बार खाटूश्याम का मेला लगेगा। अभी मेले की तारीख तय नहीं की है। कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी शाम को खाटू पहुंचे और मेले को लेकर सभी व्यवस्थाओं को जांचा। मौके पर साथ में एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप भी थे।

कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी का कहना है कि हमारे पास मेले को लेकर प्रस्ताव आया था। जिसके बाद यहां की तैयारियों को लेकर मौके पर जाकर व्यवस्था देखी। इसके अलावा, जिसके पास कोविड रिपोर्ट नहीं होगी, उसे भी दर्शन नहीं कराए जाएंगे। पुलिस व्यवस्था के लिए भी सभी तैयारियों को अमल में लाने के लिए कह दिया है।

स्थानीय नगर पालिका और मंदिर प्रशासन कमेटी से भी इस बारे में बात हो गई है। माना जा रहा है कि कुंभ मेले के हो रहे आयोजन की समीक्षा करके खाटू में उसे अमल में लाने पर विचार चल रहा हैं। पदया​त्राओं को लेकर भी गाइडलाइन तैयार की जा रही है। स्थानीय लोगों के लिए क्या व्यवस्था रहेगी, इस पर विचार कर लागू किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें