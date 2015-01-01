पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:फर्जी वेबसाइट बना कपड़ा व्यापारी काे ठगा

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
शातिर ठग ने काेरियर एजेंसी की फर्जी वेबसाइट बनाकर उस पर काॅल करने वाले कपड़ा व्यापारी के खाते से पांच हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। खाते से अचानक पांच हजार रुपए निकले ताे व्यापारी चेता अाैर उसने तुरंत अपने तीन अन्य खाताें से रकम निकाल ली। अन्यथा ठग तीनाें खाताें में जमा हजाराें रुपए निकाल सकता था।

कपड़े और ज्वैलरी का काम करने वाले देवेंद्र ने बताया कि उसने गुजरात से ज्वैलरी मंगवाई थी जाे समय पर नहीं पहुंची ताे उसने काेरियर एजेंसी के ट्रेकिंग नंबर देखने के लिए गूगल पर सर्च किया। यहां उसने पुष्पक काेरियर एजेंसी के नाम से शाे हाे रही वेबसाइट पर दिए गए संपर्क नंबर 8348905269 पर काॅल किया।

इस नंबर पर बात करने पर सामने वाले ने कहा कि अापका कोरियर इसलिए नहीं पहुंचा। क्याेंकि पिन काेड नंबर गलत है। इन्हें बदलने के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा अाैर फाेन पे के जरिए कुछ राशि बताए गए अकाउंट में जमा करानी हाेगी। इसके बाद उसने एक लिंक भेजा अाैर उसके खाताें का पासवर्ड पूछ लिए।

कुछ समय बाद ही अचानक उसके खाते से पांच हजार रुपए निकलने का मैसेज अाया। फ्रॉड हाेने का पता लगते ही उसने ठग काे बाताें में उलझाए रखा अाैर अपने तीनाें खाताें सेे रुपए अाॅनलाइन किसी दूसरे परिचित के खाते में ट्रांसफर कर िदए। पांच हजार रुपए निकालने के बाद ठग ने उसके नंबर ब्लैकलिस्ट में डाल दिए।

