चौथी पास किसान ने लाॅक डाउन में किया नवाचार:किसान ने कबाड़ से बना दिया एयर कंडीशनर कूलर व प्याज खुदाई माॅडल

सीकर32 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
किसान शिवराम और उसके द्वारा तैयार किया गया एयरकंडीश्नर कूलर।

लक्ष्मणगढ़ तहसील के बड़ा गांव निवासी किसान शिवराम शेखावत ने लाॅक डाउन में काम छूटने के बाद घर में पडे़ कबाड़ पर नवाचार कर एयरकंडीशनर कूलर और कम समय में प्याज की फसल जल्दी खाेद निकालने वाली मशीन का माॅडल बनाया है। इसे देखने के लिए उसके घर पर ग्रामीणाें का तांता लगा है।

खास बात ये है कि शिवराम केवल चाैथी पास है और उसने दाेनाें माॅडल तैयार करने के लिए घर में कबाड़ में पड़ी वस्तुओं का इस्तेमाल किया है। शिवराम के कूलर की साइज छाेटी है, लेकिन यह बेहद खास है कि साधारण कूलर के तीनाें तरफ जाली हाेती है और एक तरफ सामने हवा फेंकने वाला पंखा, लेकिन यह एयर कंडीशनर कूलर चाराें तरफ से पैक है और शिवराम ने प्लास्टिक के पाइप काे काटकर इसमें ऊपर फैन फिट कर दिया।

इसके अलावा पानी काे उठाकर जाली में फेंकने के लिए टेप रिकॉर्डर की छाेटी माेटर लगा दी है जाे कि चलने पर सारी ठंडी हवा काे एसीनुमा छेद से बाहर फेंक देती है। किसान शिवराम का दावा है कि उसकी छाेटी माॅडलनुमा मशीन भी खेत से प्याज खाेदने के बाद प्याज के पत्ते अलग और प्याज काे अलग-अलग फेंक कर देती है।

